BH’s Substack

BH’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy G McKenna's avatar
Timothy G McKenna
6d

Listen to Joe Rogan’s latest interview with Elon Musk, especially starting around the 100 minute mark, regarding the census and illegal aliens keeping the Democrats and states like CA, IL, and NY out of bankruptcy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Beshlian's avatar
Bill Beshlian
6d

And remember to bring your dead friends and relatives to vote Democrat...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 BH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture