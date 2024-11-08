Trump’s election victory has released the United States from the stagnant and oppressive Biden-Harris regime. Electing Harris would have been monumentally disastrous economically and militarily. Different state and local governments are pre-emptively adjusting to the incoming Trump administration. Some are taking a resistane approach. Others see the writing on the wall and recognize they can’t operate business-as-usual.

These are the seismic shifts announced in just three days.

This is just the beginning. And Trump isn’t officially in office yet.