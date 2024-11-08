Trump's Accomplishments Just Days After the Election
Peace, trade deals, open borders shutdown, and more. And he's not in office yet.
Trump’s election victory has released the United States from the stagnant and oppressive Biden-Harris regime. Electing Harris would have been monumentally disastrous economically and militarily. Different state and local governments are pre-emptively adjusting to the incoming Trump administration. Some are taking a resistane approach. Others see the writing on the wall and recognize they can’t operate business-as-usual.
These are the seismic shifts announced in just three days.
Biden-Harris failed a last-ditch effort to provide amnesty to illegal aliens. The ruling focused on amnesty for spouses of illegal aliens. This was one of their final efforts to secure future replacement voters. Fortunately, the courts shut Biden down.
The EU announced they will consider buying LNG from the United States instead of relying on Russia.
Zelensky and Putin have indicated readiness to talk peace with Trump. Russia has largely achieved its strategic objectives. Zelensky and his cronies have pocketed billions for themselves. There is no advantage to either side in continuing to fight.
Hamas has called for an end to the war after Trump’s election win.
NYC’s mayor will stop the voucher program for illegal aliens. No more free money for illegals at the cost of Americans. The gravy train is done.
Governors from Washington, California, Massachusetts, Illinois and New Jersey said they will fight Trump at every opportunity. This is pure virtue signaling to their bases. The governors (and governor-elect) all refused to cooperate with deportation efforts. This isn’t a surprise because these governors count on illegal aliens to vote in their elections.
Qatar has told the Hamas leadership they are no longer welcome and must leave the country. The billionaire terrorists no longer have a home. They will have to move to Iran.
Trump appointed the first woman chief of staff in American history. The left wing hates this.
The Green New Deal scam is collapsing. Shares of so-called green energy companies are falling since subsidies will likely evaporate.
The DOJ is dropping all lawfare cases against Trump. They realize the political persecutions and prosecutions are illegal and without merit.
The mainstream media is in full meltdown. The pundits are blaming voters for voting. Many realize they can’t be trusted. Others state that podcasts and social media now rule. This is a full reckoning of the Democrat Propaganda Complex.
Shoemaker Steve Madden stated they are moving their manufacturing operations out of China.
This is just the beginning. And Trump isn’t officially in office yet.
