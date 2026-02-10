BH’s Substack

Mary Runstadler
1d

BH, that's about the worst thing I've ever heard of in women's wrestling. I would pray that all girls refuse to participate in any sport that includes tranny's. That's the only way it will stop.

The Masculine Institute
1dEdited

Yes, this is a terrible thing.

But I am going to say the part, that many men and women are too feckless or scared to say.

Until women directly and en masse, call out and ostracize the women who're championing, propping up and pushing these perverted freaks into every facet of our societies - at the peril of their "fellow sisters" - this will continue.

And while men can be of assistance, the whining about men stepping up, rings hallow. It’d be like berating firefighters, who show up at your burning house, for not putting out the fire, as you pour buckets of gas on said fire.

Another commentor echoed what many of us were saying when this all started..."stop competing with these scumbag perverts."

Every time a woman or girl stands next to a pervert, it bestows legitimacy and credibility, and they are telling the world - "I condone this perversion and cheating with my presence here."

The day women decide “no more" and then literally and figuratively beat back those women who support it, that's the day this all stops.

Until then, they are just sacrificing their own.

