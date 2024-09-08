I have worked in Big Tech for 30 years. I’m not naive enough to say we care about customer privacy. We say we do, but we don’t. I don’t trust any tech companies with my personally identifiable information (PII). I certainly don’t believe they care about my privacy. There’s too much money at stake to respect my privacy or protect PII.

I’ve suspected for years that our devices are listening to everything we say. I’m sure our devices are also secretly recording videos as well. I have no evidence for this claim but I am confident it happens.

Active Listening for Ad Targeting

What made the news this week is Cox Media Group made a pitch in November 2023 to their big tech clients to use “active listening” to help with ad targeting. A copy of this deck is available from 404 Media.

I am very familiar with digital advertising because it’s my profession. I am not a consumer marketer. I help businesses market to decision-makers and stakeholders at other businesses. (B2B) I enjoy it and I’m very good at it. There are many techniques we use to help us with ad targeting. There are accepted methods like using first and third-party data for ad retargeting, persona profiling, engagement tracking, keyword targeting, etc. I think these techniques are ethical. I don’t use “active listening,” and I would refuse to do so on ethical and moral grounds.

I have an iPhone, and I often use Siri when I’m driving to get directions or some other information. To activate the service, I say “Hey Siri!” and the service launches. And then I ask my question. This means the microphone is always listening. I have been in conversations or meetings when Siri inadvertently activated after I said something like a friend’s name (Sarah).

My family tried Amazon’s Alexa for a few months when it first launched. It was fun at first but then it got creepy. I remember looking at our cable internet bill one month and it showed a massive amount of outbound data and limited inbound data. That means we were sending huge amounts of data to some data cloud, and only a fraction was coming in. Even with inbound television streaming, web surfing, gaming, and work, we were sending out more data than we were consuming. When I looked at the historical pattern from our cable provider, the outbound data spike happened right when we activated Alexa. There were many times Alexa would mysteriously activate during dinner conversations. I hated it. I immediately unplugged the device and trashed it.

Active Listening for Contextual Ad Targeting

Active listening captures massive amounts of data. The raw data by itself is useless. To make the data worthwhile, language patterns need to be captured. Keywords need to be recognized. This listening needs to be done at scale.

Imagine a dinner date with your wife or husband when discussing a major purchase like a car, an appliance, a vacation trip, or a home. Or maybe you are talking about the colleges your son is interested in. Maybe you talk about politics. And then you both say how much you hate a specific politician. Since you are both gun enthusiasts, you discuss where to go target shooting the upcoming weekend. Active listening could capture all of this, plug it into an algorithm and determine ads to send to your devices. Or, the data could be sent to the government for a threat assessment.

If Big Tech Listens, So Does Big Brother

The NSA launched a new data center in Utah in 2014. The Utah Data Center is designed to capture and process exabytes of data. Remember, the NSA spies on Americans. The CIA isn’t allowed to operate on US soil unless partnering with the FBI. But the NSA operates with impunity and spies on Americans en masse. Our digital devices provide the NSA with a target-rich environment to use against Americans.

The NSA needs a massive data center to process the vast amounts of data captured from social media sites, email services, websites, phone usage, credit card companies, bank accounts and our devices.

I am confident that big tech companies collude with the government to share data without warrants. Or, if the NSA and FBI use warrants, they are likely issued through the corrupt FISA program. I am sure the NSA often accesses data without asking these companies for permission. They just do it. I don’t have evidence for this. But the patterns of behavior lead me to believe this. Edward Snowden would agree.

Listening Leads to Censorship. Censorship Leads to Monitoring, Which Leads to Oppression.

Censorship is all of the rage right now with the Global Left Wing. The UK has waged war on its people for thought crimes. Britains are being imprisoned because of social media posts, clothing they wear, and possessions they have at their homes. Think I’m lying? Here are the receipts thanks to Jonathan Turley.

Governments from the UK, Germany, Brazil, and Canada are aggressively censoring their people. Under the Biden-Harris regime, the US pursued censorship in clear violations of the First Amendment. Big Tech colluded. This is a fact.

The evildoers at the WEF, WHO, EU, and UN are aggressively advocating for strong censorship measures.

Who Do You Trust?

Don’t go against the narrative. That makes you dangerous to the regimes. Your devices are listening to you. For now this is mainly to help with advertising. But I guarantee that the government will listen to your conversations to make sure you don’t step out of line. Don’t trust your devices and don’t trust how your data is being used.

Turn Off Listening? You Can Try

It’s possible to turn off the active listening of your devices. There are plenty of articles that show how to do this with your Apple and Android devices. Here’s one article with instructions how to turn off device listening. I’m cynical enough to believe this doesn’t matter. You can toggle the buttons to turn things off. But I’m sure you will be listened to no matter what.