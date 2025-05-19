The Congressional monkeys are hard at work with the latest spending bill. I don’t see meaningful spending cuts, which means the $36 TRILLION in debt will only increase to $38 TRILLION by the end of the year. Yes, there are reductions in discretionary spending. But we need TRILLION DOLLAR LEVEL CUTS.

Democrats and Republicans truly don’t care about spending cuts, and the Uniparty is in full display. President Trump understands that massive spending cuts could impact Congressional mid-terms, and so he isn’t aggressively asking for deeper reductions beyond some token discretionary cuts. He’s more focused on making the tax cuts permanent. 15 years ago, these token reductions might have been meaningful. But today they aren’t.

Here’s what I found in the “Big Beautiful” spending bill.

The budget bill currently under consideration in Congress for fiscal year 2025 includes proposed spending cuts, primarily aimed at offsetting the costs of extending and expanding tax cuts, such as those from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). Here’s a summary of the key points regarding spending cuts and reductions based on available information:

House Budget Resolution (H.Con.Res.14): The House-passed budget resolution targets $2 trillion in mandatory spending reductions over the 2025–2034 budget window. This includes significant cuts to programs like Medicaid, with the House Energy and Commerce Committee instructed to achieve at least $880 billion in savings, and the Agriculture Committee tasked with $230 billion, likely affecting programs like SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). The Education and Workforce Committee is directed to cut at least $330 billion, potentially impacting student loan assistance. These targets are minimums, meaning committees could propose deeper cuts.

Senate Budget Resolution: The Senate’s budget resolution is less ambitious, requiring only $4 billion in gross deficit reduction from spending cuts, a stark contrast to the House’s $2 trillion goal. It uses a “current policy” baseline that assumes TCJA tax cuts continue, reducing the perceived cost of extending them. However, it allows for up to $2 trillion in deficit increases, suggesting less focus on spending cuts compared to the House.

Reconciliation Process: Both chambers are using the reconciliation process to fast-track tax and spending legislation, aiming to bypass the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster. The House’s reconciliation instructions emphasize substantial spending cuts to offset tax cuts, while the Senate’s looser instructions allow for more borrowing, potentially undermining deficit reduction efforts.

Specific Program Cuts:

Medicaid: Proposals include up to $880 billion in cuts, potentially through capping federal funding, shifting costs to states, or imposing work requirements. Critics argue these measures would reduce coverage for vulnerable populations, including 38 million children and seniors in nursing homes.

SNAP: The House budget targets cuts to food assistance, with the Agriculture Committee tasked with finding $230 billion in savings, likely affecting SNAP’s 42 million recipients.

Other Programs: Potential cuts to student loan assistance, clean energy initiatives from the Inflation Reduction Act, and federal employee pay and benefits have been mentioned. The Senate budget also proposes increased spending on defense and border security, which could offset some cuts elsewhere.

White House Budget Proposal: President Trump’s fiscal year 2026 “skinny budget” proposes $163 billion in cuts to non-defense discretionary spending, a 23% reduction from 2025 levels. This includes slashing budgets for agencies like the National Institutes of Health (by $18 billion), the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Internal Revenue Service (by $2.5 billion). It also eliminates programs like the National Endowment for Democracy and climate-related grants, while boosting defense spending by 13% and homeland security by 65%. However, Congress has historically resisted such deep cuts, and some Republicans, like RINO Senator Susan Collins, have expressed concerns about their severity.

House conservatives push for deeper cuts (up to $2 trillion), while moderates and some Senate Republicans, like Josh Hawley, oppose significant Medicaid reductions. Hardline conservatives on the House Budget Committee briefly blocked the bill, demanding more cuts, but allowed it to advance after assurances. Senate Republicans, like Ron Johnson and Rand Paul, have criticized the House plan as insufficiently aggressive or overly complex. These tensions could complicate finalizing the reconciliation bill, with a target completion date of July 4, 2025.

Debt and Deficit Impact: Despite proposed cuts, the budget is projected to increase the federal deficit significantly, with estimates ranging from $3.3 trillion to $5.8 trillion over 10 years, driven by tax cuts costing up to $4.5 trillion. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget warns that debt could reach 134% of GDP by 2034 under the Senate plan, exacerbating fiscal challenges.

Current Status: As of May 19, 2025, House committees are marking up reconciliation package segments, with votes expected soon. The Senate awaits the House’s bill but may propose changes due to differing priorities. The process remains fluid, with spending cuts a contentious issue amid GOP efforts to balance tax cuts and fiscal responsibility.

Note: The exact scope and finalization of cuts depend on ongoing negotiations and legislative language, which are not fully detailed yet. Some cuts, like those to Medicaid and SNAP, face opposition from both Democrats and some Republicans, potentially leading to adjustments.

As far as I can tell, it’s business as usual in the swamp. The Uniparty loves their spending because it keeps their special interest lobbyists happy.