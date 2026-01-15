BH’s Substack

BH’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
2d

BTW farmers have been facing this with death taxes for decades. Families end up having to sell their farms to pay the taxes because the just don't have the liquidity to pay.

Reply
Share
2 replies by BH and others
Dale D's avatar
Dale D
2d

I just hope all of those leftist rats do not continue to vote the way they have been when they move to Florida and Texas, et.al. While they may be smart they certainly can’t see the forest for the trees. They brought this on themselves by continually funding/voting for democrats. Please do not come to Florida, Texas, etc. and ruin it for the rest of us who call these places home. Stay in California and take your medicine. You made your bed, now lie in it.

Reply
Share
4 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 BH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture