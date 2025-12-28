When President Obama imported 80,000 Somali immigrants to Minnesota and tens of thousands to other states, he knew exactly what he was doing. Obama knew the Somali culture of tribal piracy and fraud would serve Democrats well in battleground states and ensure a strengthened voter base from weakened voter registration laws.

Let’s look at some of the examples of how the Democrats enabled and supported the Somali fraud scheme.

Nick Shirley and His Minnesota Expose’

First, we need to recognize the incredible work that Nick Shirley did as a journalist, exposing the massive Somali fraud engine in Minnesota. If you haven’t already, please watch his 42-minute video on X. It has over 82 million views as of this writing.

Minnesota’s Somalis are prolific ballot harvesters. Project Veritas exposed this operation in 2020. It’s simple, if you are a Somali, you will get registered to vote for Democrats, even if you’re an illegal alien. Violating the wishes of Somali gangster ballot harvesters could be deadly.

https://nypost.com/2020/09/27/project-veritas-uncovers-ballot-harvesting-fraud-in-minnesota/

Some Minnesota state employees have attempted to report the fraud and corruption for years. But they have been ignored.

Washington State

Washington is where I live, and the Seattle area has over 30,000 Somali immigrants. Seattle’s Somali population is one of the largest in the country, thanks to Obama’s importation. The news here is that Somali child and adult-care centers in Minnesota are contributing funds to Somali political candidates in Seattle. In this case, they contributed to a King County Council candidate named Ubax Gardheere. Minnesota Somalis were donating to Gardheere’s campaign when she ran for King County Council after threatening to blow up a school bus filled with kids. Here is the video of when she threatened to blow up children on a bus. This isn’t a joke. She really made a terrorist threat and ran for office.

You want the receipts? Here is the campaign contribution log that shows the many Minnesota Somali daycares that contributed to this terrorist’s campaign.

North Carolina

Let’s take a look at this Somali freak who registered as a Republican candidate for a North Carolina state senate race. The goal is simple. Democrats are using Somalis as political operatives to force Republican primaries. This isn’t a joke or some Babylon Bee headline. This is deadly serious.

Maine

Somalis in Maine have been scamming taxpayer money under the tutelage of Democrats. Somalis love to open adult and child daycare centers. Why no open one in Maine!

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6385923892112

Waiting for Arrests and Prosecutions

Like many of you, I’m tired of endless investigations. I want arrests and prosecutions. And if Republicans are in the mix, I want them arrested and prosecuted as well. Enough is enough.

The facts are that Minnesota’s democrats knew this was happening and encouraged the scam because it helped secure their power. Governor Tim Walz has known for years. Minnesota Whistleblowers were ignored, sanctioned and threatened. Democrats also convinced an operative to murder one of their own for voting against providing healthcare to illegal aliens. Please don’t underestimate the lengths that Democrats will go to secure their fraud, votes, and power.