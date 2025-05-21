Jake Tapper has a new book out. He attempts to be a journalist while discussing Joe Biden’s incapacity to lead. Tapper reportedly hired a crisis PR firm to help overcome the backlash against his book. The American public knew that Biden was a meatsack. He wasn’t in charge and his staff and handlers were proxies for the autopen signatures on Executive Orders. Thee was no way Biden was in charge of anything. He couldn’t find his way off a stage, let alone make decisions on complex foreign policy issues. Jill Biden was likely making many decisions. She led a cabinet meeting in front of the press. She likely made more decisions while Joe napped.

Let’s look at how the left-wing press is responding to Tapper’s crisis PR push. It’s a turnstile of claims like “we had no idea” or “he seemed sharp” or “we need to investigate this coverup.” This is just as bad as the Germans who lived next to concentration camps and claimed they had no idea why there was so much smoke coming from massive ovens.

This is a massive scandal. Democrats can’t be trusted. They cheat at elections by allowing illegal aliens and dead people to cast votes. The use NGO money to enrich themselves without solving problems. And they prop up a demented old man in the White House. And we find out Biden has terminal prostate cancer and was likely diagnosed in 2014. He was a heartbeat away from dying because of poor health. And no one was honest with the American public. This is a massive scandal.

Let’s look at some desperate left-wing headlines that attempt to find out who and why covered up for Biden. These same outlets were complicit in downplaying any concerns about Biden’s health and mental faculties. These are from Vox, The Atlantic, Axios, The WaPo, CNN, MSNBC, Wikipedia, and NYT just this week! (Yes, even Wikipedia published a reference to this story.). They are all an embarrassment.