Sue Kelley
5d

This wasn't just"a cover up" this was treason. The Dems installed an acting President or group acting as a President and the press ran cover. No Republicans did anything about it either.

The cancer story is to shame us into dropping the issue.

Since Biden was obviously not capable of making decisions and auto pen was utilized most likely illegally but certainly not in line with all previous administration, the question is what laws and EOs are legal. No one has questioned the eleventh hour pardons which are already on questionable legal grounds, but did he REALLY even intend them? Let's start there, revoke them and begin the process to imprison all of those that were needful of blanket pardons.

Chris Mullett
5d

It’s more bananas how the left is pretending this isn’t a big deal - Dems are not trustworthy at all, but their true believers won’t see it.

