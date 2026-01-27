The Deadly Illegal Aliens that Democrats Protect
Here's a sampling of the deadly criminals arrested by ICE. They are not doctors, engineers, farmers, teachers, or entrepreneurs.
The screeching anarchists and leftists are creating chaos around ICE arrests. The people that ICE is arresting are not who we want in the U.S. Yet somehow, the Democratic Socialists of America want to protect them. Here is just a small sampling of the scum that ICE is removing and making our communities safer. They include murderers, rapists, TERRORISTS, drug dealers, MS13 members, pedophiles, serial drunk drivers, and drug manufacturers.
The question remains: Why do the Democratic Socialists of America want to protect them?
Before becoming a United States citizen, I was an illegal immigrant for 13 years of my teen and young adult years. My parents fled Israel using visitor visas and never left the United States (that was about the only way to leave Israel for the United States back then). We’ve all since been naturalized, but it took many years. We all paid our dues, taxes and penalties, rightfully so.
Living in the United States as an illegal immigrant back in the 1990s was scary, too bad. Democratic politicians passed Prop 187 before it was overturned, and school officials were required to report all students who didn’t have a green card or refugee document 🙋🏻♀️. I didn’t go to school for a few weeks when it happened.
Immigration policies and ICE like programs have existed for many years and were far more severe than they are today. However, the immigrant communities back then were quiet, grateful, and didn’t raise an eyebrow. The sheer audacity these days blows my mind.
FAFO.
