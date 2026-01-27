The screeching anarchists and leftists are creating chaos around ICE arrests. The people that ICE is arresting are not who we want in the U.S. Yet somehow, the Democratic Socialists of America want to protect them. Here is just a small sampling of the scum that ICE is removing and making our communities safer. They include murderers, rapists, TERRORISTS, drug dealers, MS13 members, pedophiles, serial drunk drivers, and drug manufacturers.

The question remains: Why do the Democratic Socialists of America want to protect them?