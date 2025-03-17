The Autopsy Data Are In: What They Reveal About COVID-19 Vaccines and Public Health Oversight
A recent editorial by James Lyons-Weiler, published in Science, Public Health Policy & the Law, discusses findings from two studies examining autopsy data related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
74% of deaths were directly caused by the Covid vaccines.
The report is available here: https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/the-autopsy-data-are-in-what-they-reveal-about-covid-19-vaccines-and-public-health-oversight/
Key Findings:
Study by Hulscher et al.: This systematic review analyzed 325 autopsy cases from 44 studies, concluding that approximately 74% of deaths were directly caused by or closely linked to COVID-19 vaccination. The primary causes identified included sudden cardiac death (35%), pulmonary embolism (12.5%), myocardial infarction (12%), vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (7.9%), myocarditis (7.1%), multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%), and cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%). Notably, most deaths occurred within one to two weeks post-vaccination, with a significant concentration in the first week.
Study by Rose: This analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data from 2021 to 2023 revealed a 1,714% increase in autopsy reports compared to those following influenza vaccinations. However, there was a 77.6% decrease in the rate of autopsies per reported death. The majority of these autopsies linked deaths to cardiovascular events, including myocarditis (11%), cardiac arrest (12%), and pulmonary embolism (16%). In contrast, VAERS data showed no cases of cardiac arrest or pulmonary embolism as causes of death following influenza vaccinations.
Concerns Raised:
Decline in Autopsy Rates: Despite an increase in reported post-vaccine deaths, there was a notable decrease in the performance of autopsies to determine causality. This decline may be attributed to institutional discouragement of autopsies during the pandemic due to transmission concerns, gaps in VAERS reporting, and reluctance to investigate vaccine-related fatalities.
Need for Transparency: The editorial emphasizes the necessity for greater transparency in vaccine safety science and highlights systemic failures that have hindered the collection of autopsy data in the COVID-19 era.
When I warned people. I can't get my grandma back. She was murdered. She refused to wear a mask and get the vaccine and everyone thought she was suffering from dementia, but she knew what she was talking about. Rise In Consciousness Grandma! I'll always speak for you. That nursing home and hospital murdered you.