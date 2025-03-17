A recent editorial by James Lyons-Weiler, published in Science, Public Health Policy & the Law, discusses findings from two studies examining autopsy data related to COVID-19 vaccinations.

74% of deaths were directly caused by the Covid vaccines.

The report is available here: https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/the-autopsy-data-are-in-what-they-reveal-about-covid-19-vaccines-and-public-health-oversight/

Key Findings:

Study by Hulscher et al.: This systematic review analyzed 325 autopsy cases from 44 studies, concluding that approximately 74% of deaths were directly caused by or closely linked to COVID-19 vaccination. The primary causes identified included sudden cardiac death (35%), pulmonary embolism (12.5%), myocardial infarction (12%), vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (7.9%), myocarditis (7.1%), multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%), and cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%). Notably, most deaths occurred within one to two weeks post-vaccination, with a significant concentration in the first week.​

Study by Rose: This analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data from 2021 to 2023 revealed a 1,714% increase in autopsy reports compared to those following influenza vaccinations. However, there was a 77.6% decrease in the rate of autopsies per reported death. The majority of these autopsies linked deaths to cardiovascular events, including myocarditis (11%), cardiac arrest (12%), and pulmonary embolism (16%). In contrast, VAERS data showed no cases of cardiac arrest or pulmonary embolism as causes of death following influenza vaccinations.​

Concerns Raised: