Democrats are screeching about President Trump sending federal troops into states and cities to enforce federal law. The facts are that there is significant precedent for using US soldiers to enforce the law and restore and maintain order. Democrats would be all too eager to do the same. Here’s a simple listing of the times U.S. presidents have sent federal troops into cities since 1943.

Let’s go back further, shall we?

Early deployments often involved suppressing insurrections and labor disputes.

1794: Whiskey Rebellion President: George Washington City/Location: Western Pennsylvania Context: President Washington used state militias (which he federalized) to suppress a violent uprising by farmers protesting a federal excise tax on liquor. This was one of the first major tests of federal authority.

1877: Great Railroad Strike President: Rutherford B. Hayes City/Location: Various cities, including Pittsburgh and Baltimore Context: Hayes deployed federal troops to several states to break up the nationwide labor strike, citing the need to protect federal property and suppress “domestic violence.”

1894: Pullman Strike President: Grover Cleveland City/Location: Chicago and other western cities Context: Cleveland sent federal troops to break the strike, arguing it was necessary to ensure the delivery of mail and enforce a federal court injunction against the strikers.



Tucker Carlson gives commentary on the historical precedent of using troops to enforce federal law.

Governor Pritzker can make idiotic historical comparisons all he wants. The Constitution is on the side of President Trump to uphold federal law.