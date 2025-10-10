Sending Federal Troops to Enforce Federal Law
President Trump has the constitutional authority and precedent to deploy troops to states to assist in enforcing federal law. Democrats and their media partners need this reminder.
Democrats are screeching about President Trump sending federal troops into states and cities to enforce federal law. The facts are that there is significant precedent for using US soldiers to enforce the law and restore and maintain order. Democrats would be all too eager to do the same. Here’s a simple listing of the times U.S. presidents have sent federal troops into cities since 1943.
Let’s go back further, shall we?
Early deployments often involved suppressing insurrections and labor disputes.
1794: Whiskey Rebellion
President: George Washington
City/Location: Western Pennsylvania
Context: President Washington used state militias (which he federalized) to suppress a violent uprising by farmers protesting a federal excise tax on liquor. This was one of the first major tests of federal authority.
1877: Great Railroad Strike
President: Rutherford B. Hayes
City/Location: Various cities, including Pittsburgh and Baltimore
Context: Hayes deployed federal troops to several states to break up the nationwide labor strike, citing the need to protect federal property and suppress “domestic violence.”
1894: Pullman Strike
President: Grover Cleveland
City/Location: Chicago and other western cities
Context: Cleveland sent federal troops to break the strike, arguing it was necessary to ensure the delivery of mail and enforce a federal court injunction against the strikers.
Tucker Carlson gives commentary on the historical precedent of using troops to enforce federal law.
Governor Pritzker can make idiotic historical comparisons all he wants. The Constitution is on the side of President Trump to uphold federal law.
This is perfect. I'll only add that Article VI of the Constitution contains what is known as The Supremacy Clause, which elevates federal law over state laws.
In situations where the Governor of a state openly refuses to enforce federal statutes, or interferes with their enforcement, the Supremacy Clause implicitly allows the Executive to take measures to do so. That is exactly what is currently playing out in Chicago and in Portland.
The 1903 National Guard Act authorizes the President to deploy the National Guard in case of invasion, rebellion, or to enforce federal law. Riots against ICE enforcement of immigration laws constitute all three. If the DOJ gloves come off, the mayors of Portland and Chicago, and probably their state governors, should be liable for prosecution for interfering and intimidation of federal officers enforcing the law.