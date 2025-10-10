BH’s Substack

James Farrell
3d

This is perfect. I'll only add that Article VI of the Constitution contains what is known as The Supremacy Clause, which elevates federal law over state laws.

In situations where the Governor of a state openly refuses to enforce federal statutes, or interferes with their enforcement, the Supremacy Clause implicitly allows the Executive to take measures to do so. That is exactly what is currently playing out in Chicago and in Portland.

winston
3d

The 1903 National Guard Act authorizes the President to deploy the National Guard in case of invasion, rebellion, or to enforce federal law. Riots against ICE enforcement of immigration laws constitute all three. If the DOJ gloves come off, the mayors of Portland and Chicago, and probably their state governors, should be liable for prosecution for interfering and intimidation of federal officers enforcing the law.

