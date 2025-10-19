Liberals are experts at political violence and hypocrisy. When their team is in charge, they conveniently ignore transgressions. Barack Obama exercised more unilateral power than any president since FDR. He made Executive Orders that he admitted were unconstitutional (DACA), and he exercised military power at a massive scale without any congressional approval. He also jailed more journalists for espionage than any other president in history. He was also known as the “Deporter and Chief” for the volume of deportations he ordered. (Remember, Obama was the one who had the “Kid n cages” during his border operations.) Those are just a few of his imperial power moves.

Don’t take my word. Here’s a short photo essay of some of the press headlines during Obama’s administration. Somehow, liberals were quiet during Obama’s terms because he was the “cool” president.

No Kings is just a paid political movement. Most of the protests were peaceful. However, they were loaded with violent and hateful language that supports the assassination of Trump and celebrates the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Also, there were plenty of protesters who celebrated October 7th. The protesters essentially have TDS, and they can’t articulate how Trump is behaving like a king or the freedoms he has removed. The bottom line: Democrats don’t have a message other than they’re mad and want violence.