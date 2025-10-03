The Biden Administration did, in fact, provide free healthcare to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens. Evidence from a congressional investigation in November 2024 provides the receipts. The report is available here for your own review. I have summarized the report below.

Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela were given federal parole by the Biden administration, en masse. This arbitrary move qualified the illegals for free federal healthcare.

Democrats have shut down the government because they want to resume healthcare for illegal aliens who were “paroled” by the Biden administration.

Overview of the Report

The report, titled *"The Biden-Harris Administration's CHNV Parole Program Two Years Later – A Fraud-Ridden, Unmitigated Disaster"*, released by the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary on November 20, 2024, provides a critical assessment of the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan (CHNV) Parole Program. Launched in January 2023, the program allowed nationals from these countries to enter the U.S. for up to two years with work authorization if they have a U.S. sponsor and pass vetting. 99% of the illegals were never vetted or screened. The report frames it as an abuse of parole authority, contributing to border chaos, fraud, and resource strain. It calls for immediate termination and congressional oversight.

Key Findings

The report highlights systemic failures across security, fraud, and fiscal impacts. Below is a structured summary of major points, drawn from the document's analysis:

1. **Scale of the Program**

- Over **531,000** individuals from CHNV countries were paroled into the U.S. via the program as of November 2024.

- This includes approximately **200,000** Cubans, **210,000** Haitians, **60,000** Nicaraguans, and **61,000** Venezuelans.

- Combined with other Biden-era parole initiatives, it has enabled entry for over **1 million** migrants, exacerbating the border crisis.

2. **Fraud and Vetting Failures**

- The program is rife with fraud, including fake documents, sham marriages, and fictitious sponsors. Sponsors often provide fraudulent addresses (e.g., empty lots or single-family homes listed for hundreds of parolees).

- USCIS has approved **99%** of applications with minimal scrutiny, relying on self-reported data without robust verification.

- Examples include organized fraud rings in Cuba and Venezuela selling "parole packages" for $10,000–$20,000, and cases where parolees used stolen identities or multiple applications.

- At least **10%** of approvals (over **50,000**) are estimated to involve fraud, based on whistleblower accounts and investigative data.

3. **National Security and Public Safety Risks**

- **At least 425** CHNV parolees have been arrested for crimes in the U.S., including **32** for murder, **211** for sexual offenses (e.g., rape, child molestation), **640** for drug trafficking, and **1,700** for other serious crimes like assault and robbery.

- Notable cases: A Venezuelan parolee charged with the murder of a Georgia nursing student; a Haitian parolee arrested for child rape in Ohio; multiple gang-affiliated Venezuelans (e.g., Tren de Aragua members) involved in human trafficking and extortion.

- Vetting gaps allow terrorists and criminals to slip through; the program lacks coordination with international databases, and over **30%** of parolees have no criminal record checks from their home countries.

- Over **13,000** parolees have absconded, failing to report to ICE, increasing risks of exploitation by cartels.

4. **Economic and Resource Burdens**

- Parolees are immediately eligible for taxpayer-funded benefits, costing Americans billions.

- **Taxpayer costs exceed $6.3 billion annually**, including housing, food, and transportation reimbursements (up to $1,500 per person).

- **Over 200,000** CHNV parolees are enrolled in Medicaid or other free healthcare programs, receiving an estimated **$4.9 billion** in medical services since 2023.

- Additional strains: **$1.6 billion** in federal reimbursements to NGOs for initial support; displacement of low-income Americans from housing and jobs; and increased welfare usage, with **70%** of parolees relying on public assistance within months of arrival.

5. **Program Mismanagement and Legal Challenges**

- The administration bypassed Congress by expanding parole beyond statutory limits, violating the Immigration and Nationality Act.

- Internal DHS emails reveal rushed implementation without adequate staffing, leading to backlogs and errors.

- Federal judges have issued injunctions against similar programs (e.g., CBP One app), but CHNV persists despite lawsuits from 19 states.

- Recommendations: End the program, require congressional approval for future mass parole, and enhance fraud detection.

Specific on Illegal Aliens on Parole Receiving Free Healthcare

The report identifies **over 200,000** CHNV parolees (classified as "illegal aliens" due to unauthorized entry via parole abuse) who have accessed free healthcare through programs like Medicaid and emergency services. This represents roughly **38%** of total parolees, with costs totaling **$4.9 billion** in the first 20 months. Examples include routine care for chronic conditions and maternity services, straining hospitals in border states like Florida and Texas. The report argues this diverts resources from U.S. citizens, citing cases where parolees received organ transplants and cancer treatments ahead of American patients.

The document relies on DHS data, FOIA requests, and interviews with border agents to substantiate claims, portraying the program as a "humanitarian facade" masking policy failures. For the full 28-page report, visit the House Judiciary Committee website: (https://judiciary.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/republicans-judiciary.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/2024-11-20%20The%20Biden%20Harris%20Administration%27s%20CHNV%20Parole%20Program%20Two%20Years%20Later%20-%20A%20Fraud-Ridden%2C%20Unmitigated%20Disaster.pdf).