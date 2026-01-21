In a shocking display of disregard for religious freedom, a group of anti-ICE protesters, including former CNN anchor Don Lemon, stormed Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, during a Sunday service on January 18, 2026. The activists interrupted the opening prayer, chanting slogans like “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “ICE out,” accusing one of the pastors of ties to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Parishioners, including families with children, reported feeling terrified and intimidated as the service ground to a halt. This wasn’t peaceful protest. It was an invasion of a sacred space, and it’s high time we prioritize protecting worshippers over excusing such tactics under the guise of free speech. From the perspective of safeguarding those exercising their right to worship, incidents like this cross a dangerous line. The First Amendment protects speech and assembly, but it doesn’t shield illegal actions like trespassing on private property or intimidating others. Under Minnesota law, entering a church without permission and refusing to leave qualifies as trespassing, potentially leading to misdemeanor charges.

More seriously, the Department of Justice has launched an investigation, eyeing federal charges under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which prohibits threats or obstruction at places of worship, and the Ku Klux Klan Act (42 U.S.C. § 1985), aimed at conspiracies to interfere with constitutional rights like religious exercise. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has vowed to pursue charges, emphasizing that no one should get away with disrupting religious services.

Why isn’t this protected speech? The Supreme Court has long held that “true threats” and actions integral to criminal conduct aren’t safeguarded by the First Amendment (see Watts v. United States, 1969, and Giboney v. Empire Storage & Ice Co., 1949). Yelling at congregants, creating fear, and halting a service isn’t expression - it’s harassment. Don Lemon, who livestreamed the event and has been accused of prior knowledge or involvement, even doubled down by labeling the churchgoers “entitled” and tying their response to “white supremacy.”

Such rhetoric only underscores the need for accountability: if roles were reversed and protesters targeted a mosque or synagogue, the outcry would be swift and bipartisan.

Holding these activists accountable isn’t about stifling dissent. It’s about preserving the sanctity of worship. Churches should enhance security, and prosecutors must act decisively to deter future invasions. Religious freedom is a cornerstone of our democracy; let’s ensure it’s protected from intimidation, no matter the cause. If we fail to draw this line, sacred spaces everywhere become fair game, eroding the very rights we hold dear.