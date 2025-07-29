An open-air drug market in Seattle’s International District.

I remember how homelessness and open-air drug markets erupted shortly after Obama first took office. Some people blamed it on the 2008 financial crash. Parts of Seattle were always sketchy. But in 2008-09 the open-air drug markets and homelessness just took off. And of course, they only got way worse in 2020. Hundreds of billions in taxpayer money flooded into NGOs, creating the Homeless Industrial Complex. The main purpose of the HIC was to enrich those who run the NGOs, and to hand out drug-use kits. Seattle and Portland spend $87,000-90,000 PER HOMELESS PERSON. Ask a homeless person how much money or food they get from the City, and it doesn’t add up to anywhere near $1000, let alone $87,0000. Only the left-wing NGO operators benefit.

President Trump’s Executive Order: Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets will hopefully bring about change in this regard. What the left-wing does with their HIC doesn’t work. This EO could prove to be the most impactful for our urban and suburban centers. Crime could decrease. Drug treatments and mental health treatments could finally be put in use. Housing-first will no longer be supported with federal money. And that’s a great thing.

Congress needs to codify this order. The left-wing will desperately fight this to make sure they continue to get rich from federal money.

It’s simple - cities that want billions in federal money need to comply. Sure, some blue states and cities will sue the Trump Administration. But they will lose.

Here are the details and implications of the Executive Order.

On July 24, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order titled “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets,” aimed at addressing homelessness, open-air drug use, and associated crime in U.S. cities. Below is a detailed breakdown of the executive order’s provisions, its mandates for cities, and its potential implications for reducing public drug use and crime, as requested, without left-wing perspectives. Key Provisions of the Executive Order

Purpose and Policy Focus: The order identifies homelessness as a significant public safety issue, citing 274,224 individuals living on the streets on a single night during the last year of the previous administration—the highest recorded. It attributes homelessness primarily to drug addiction and mental health issues, noting that nearly two-thirds of homeless individuals report regular use of hard drugs (e.g., methamphetamines, cocaine, opioids) or mental health conditions. It criticizes past federal and state programs for spending billions on homelessness without addressing root causes, leaving communities vulnerable to disorder and crime. Mandates for Cities and States: Enforcement of Public Order Laws: The order directs the Attorney General to work with the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Transportation to prioritize federal grants for states and municipalities that enforce prohibitions on: Open illicit drug use.

Urban camping and loitering.

Urban squatting. Reversal of Judicial Restrictions: It instructs Attorney General Pam Bondi to reverse judicial precedents and end consent decrees that limit state and local governments’ ability to relocate homeless individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others. This facilitates clearing encampments and moving individuals into treatment. Civil Commitment and Treatment: The order promotes shifting homeless individuals with serious mental illness or addiction into long-term institutional settings, such as treatment centers or assisted outpatient treatment programs, via civil commitment or other legal means. Data Collection and Sharing: Recipients of federal homelessness assistance funding must collect health-related data from individuals and share it with law enforcement (where legally permitted) to provide medical care or connect individuals to public health resources. Sex Offender Tracking: States and cities must comply with the Sex Offender Registry and Notification Act, particularly for homeless sex offenders, by mapping and monitoring their locations. Redirecting Federal Resources: Funding Prioritization: Federal grants will prioritize programs requiring sobriety and treatment over “housing first” policies, which previously allowed housing without mandating treatment. The order explicitly defunds “harm reduction” programs (e.g., safe injection sites, needle exchanges) that the administration claims facilitate illegal drug use. Support for Mental Health and Drug Courts: The order encourages expanding mental health and drug courts to address underlying issues through judicial oversight. Veteran and Foster Care Initiatives: It references prior actions, like the National Center for Warrior Independence for homeless veterans and a $1.8 million investment to prevent homelessness among foster youth, aligning with a broader commitment to targeted interventions. Legal and Administrative Support: The order builds on a 2024 Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to punish people for sleeping outside, even without alternative shelter, by rejecting claims that such bans violate the Constitution’s prohibition on “cruel and unusual” punishment. It ensures federal resources prevent detainees with serious mental illness from being released due to lack of bed space in jails or hospitals.

What the Order Forces Cities to Do

Crack Down on Public Disorder: Cities must enforce laws against open drug use, camping, loitering, and squatting to remain eligible for federal grants. Non-compliance risks losing funding, incentivizing stricter local policies.

Relocate Homeless Individuals: Jurisdictions are encouraged to clear encampments and move individuals into treatment facilities, using civil commitment for those deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Prioritize Treatment Over Housing: Cities receiving federal funds must shift away from “housing first” models and require sobriety or mental health treatment as conditions for assistance.

Track and Monitor: Cities must collect and share health data and ensure compliance with sex offender tracking, particularly for homeless individuals.

Implications for Reducing Open-Air Drug Use and Crime

Reducing Open-Air Drug Use: Defunding Harm Reduction: By cutting funding for programs like safe injection sites and needle exchanges, the order aims to eliminate environments perceived as enabling drug use. The administration argues these programs normalize illegal activity, contributing to public disorder.

Enforcement of Drug Laws: Prioritizing grants for cities that crack down on open drug use incentivizes police action against public consumption, potentially reducing visible drug activity in urban areas.

Treatment Mandates: Requiring sobriety for federal assistance programs ensures individuals receive structured intervention, potentially breaking cycles of addiction that fuel open-air drug markets.

Reducing Crime: Clearing Encampments: The order’s push to remove homeless encampments, supported by the 2024 Supreme Court ruling, aims to eliminate areas often associated with crime, such as theft, assault, or drug trafficking. Encampments are seen as hubs for disorderly behavior, and their removal could enhance public safety.

Civil Commitment for High-Risk Individuals: By facilitating involuntary treatment for those with severe mental illness or addiction, the order seeks to prevent behaviors that lead to violent or disruptive incidents, reducing crime rates in urban centers.

Sex Offender Monitoring: Enhanced tracking of homeless sex offenders reduces risks to public safety by ensuring these individuals are not housed near vulnerable populations, like children, and are closely monitored.

Addressing Perceived Democratic Policies: The order implicitly critiques policies associated with Democratic-led cities, which the administration views as overly permissive toward homelessness and drug use. It argues that “housing first” and “harm reduction” approaches, often supported by Democrats, have failed to address root causes, allowing encampments and open drug use to proliferate.

By tying federal funding to enforcement and treatment, the order pressures cities governed by Democrats to adopt stricter measures or risk losing resources, aiming to reverse what the administration sees as lax oversight contributing to urban decay.

Broader Implications

Public Safety and Order: The order aligns with Trump’s “Make America Safe Again” campaign, emphasizing visible improvements in urban environments by reducing encampments, drug use, and loitering. Supporters argue this restores community confidence and safety.

State and Local Compliance: The threat of withheld federal funds creates a strong incentive for cities to align with the administration’s priorities, potentially standardizing stricter policies nationwide.

Shift in Homelessness Strategy: Moving away from “housing first” to treatment-focused models represents a significant policy shift, prioritizing rehabilitation over immediate housing. This could lead to more institutional placements, potentially reducing street presence but requiring substantial investment in treatment facilities.

Potential Challenges: While the order aims to address root causes, its success depends on states’ and cities’ ability to expand treatment capacity and navigate legal hurdles around civil commitment. Resistance from local governments or advocacy groups could complicate implementation.

President Trump’s executive order seeks to overhaul the federal approach to homelessness by prioritizing law enforcement, treatment, and public order over previous policies like “housing first” and “harm reduction.” It forces cities to enforce bans on open drug use, camping, and loitering, relocate individuals to treatment facilities, and enhance monitoring to remain eligible for federal funding. By addressing addiction and mental health through civil commitment and defunding programs perceived as enabling drug use, the order aims to reduce open-air drug markets and associated crime, which the administration attributes to permissive policies in Democratic-led cities. While the order could enhance public safety and restore urban order, its effectiveness hinges on local compliance and sufficient treatment infrastructure.