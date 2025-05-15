President Trump’s foreign policy is a complete departure of the failures of the last 65 years. No more “nation-building” or persistent military incursions that always fail. The ways of the Western leftist globalists who throw the money around are no longer viable. The UN, WEF, USAID, and countless billionaires have failed, and they are not the way of the future. Also, Iran is completely isolated now that Trump has removed sanctions against Syria and Yemen’s Houthis have acquiesced for now. Iran can enter the fold - if they change direction away from extremist terror. Or they will face hellfire. Even though Trump’s delivery can be awkward at times, his message is clear. Russia, China, and the globalist EU have also been isolated. 20th-century nation-building was a total failure, and it’s time to move on. This has been a brilliant move of statesmanship that I haven’t seen since the fall of the Iron Curtain.

Here is the full verbatim transcript of President Trump’s remarkable speech in Riyadh on May 13, 2025. It’s worth spending the time to read.

I created this transcript using Google Notebook LM from the YouTube recording. It is verbatim and not a “clean” edited version. Trump has an awkward way of speaking at times because he interjects lots of parenthetical phrases. Sentence structures will seem awkward in spots, but the context is clear.

Well thank you very much it's an honor to be here what a great place what a great place but more importantly what great people i want to thank his royal highness the crown prince for that incredible introduction he's an incredible man known him a long time now there's nobody like him thank you very much appreciate it very much my friend and it's a tremendous honor to return to this beautiful kingdom and be welcomed back with such extraordinary generosity and warmth. I've never forgotten the exceptional hospitality showed to us by King Solomon who's just uh we talk about a great man that is a great man that is a great man a great family and that visit took place exactly eight years ago the graciousness of the royal family and the Saudi people is really unsurpassed no matter where you go. Let me also thank the countless ministers, government officials, business leaders, and distinguished guests for that warm welcome. Very warm and uh I know so many of you like to call out all of your names but we have a lot of problems would be here for a long time we don't want that. So don't be upset with this historic state visit we celebrate more than 80 years of close partnership between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ever since President Franklin Roosevelt met with King Solomon's father King Abdul Aziz abroad the USS Quincy in 1945 the US Saudi relationship has been a bedrock of security and prosperity today we reaffirm this important bond and we take the next steps to make our relationship closer stronger and more powerful than ever before, it is more powerful than ever before, and by the way it will remain that way. We don't go in and out like other people. It will remain that way. I've come this afternoon to talk about the bright future of the Middle East but first let me begin by sharing the abundance of good news from a place called America. In less than four months our new administration has achieved more than most other administrations accomplish in four years, or even eight years. We've actually done for the most part more the day I took office. Thank you, thank you, the day I took office we inherited a colossal invasion on our southern border. An invasion like you'd never want to see here nobody should ever want to see it but within weeks we slashed illegal border crossings to an all-time low down 99.999%. That's good even for this great gentleman standing right in front of me. That's a good number. We had we had hundreds of thousands of people, they came in at the same time last year, and last month we had in this massive border, three people that got in. That's quite a difference and we have no choice but to get a lot of the people that came in because they were not the best people they were in many cases very bad people we're getting them out we're getting them out very fast. We're bringing them back to where they came from, we have no choice.

After years of military recruiting shortfalls enlistments in the US armed forces are now the highest in 30 years because there is such an incredible spirit in the United States of America. we have tremendous spirit again. Just about a year ago it was a big story, front page on every paper all over the world, that nobody wanted to enlist in our military meaning we were way under enlisted and just uh last week it came out that we had the strongest enlistment they say 30 years. But probably it's maybe ever, they don't go back that far. It's the best and that includes police officers, firemen, and everything else is a great spirit in the United States right now. A brand new poll from Rasmussen just showed that the number of Americans who believe the nation is on the right track, they have a right track/wrong track, is now the highest in over 20 years, and it's hasn't been anything like this because uh for many years it was the wrong track. And I can tell you for the last four years it was definitely the wrong track. But it's the highest it's been in many many years. We renamed the Gulf of Mexico into the Gulf of America. That was very popular other than perhaps with Mexico and most importantly for the people in this room. The days of economic misery under the last administration are rapidly giving way to the greatest economy in the history of the world. We are rocking the United States is the hottest country with the exception of your country, I have to say right, i won't. I'm not going to take that on. No Muhammad, I'm not going to take that on wouldn't that be a terrible thing if I made that full statement? But I will not do it. You're hotter at least as long as I'm up here, you're hotter. But groceries, gasoline, energy, and all other prices are down with no inflation. We have no inflation and in a few short weeks we've created 464,000 brand new jobs. Think of that almost a half a million jobs created just in a matter of weeks. We just reached a historic trade agreement with the United Kingdom and over the weekend we reached a breakthrough agreement with China, both outstanding deals. China's agreed we have to get it done. We have to get the little details down. Scott, you're going to work on that very hard, but China's agreed to open up to the United States for trade and everything else, but they have to do it so we'll see what happens. But we had a very very good meeting with both of those countries. We are cutting 10 old regulations for every new regulation. We're getting rid of all of the uh red tape that is so many frankly countries as they get older they develop a lot of red tape and we're getting rid of it we're getting rid of it at record levels.

And I'm pleased to report that the United States Congress is on the verge of passing the largest tax cut and regulation cut in American history. We think we're in good shape to get that and if we get that that will be like a rocket ship for our country in the first quarter of the year. The investment in America was up an astounding 22% more than 10 trillion dollars of new investments have been announced or are coming just since the election on November 5th. So think of that in a very short period of time we have uh over 10 trillion dollars and it could be much higher than that. Not everybody comes to the White House to have a news conference that they're going to be opening up in America. But they're all coming in at numbers that we've never seen before. If you take a look at uh other presidencies they wouldn't do $1 trillion sometime in years. We did this in essentially two months because uh you have to say we got into office and they gave me about a month to clean up and fix up the oval office and after that we started working, and we uh the money is pouring in the jobs are pouring in the companies are pouring into our country like we've never seen before. There's never been anything like it and uh we let other people tariff us into losing a lot of money and a lot of jobs and now we're tariffing them, and uh it's at a level that nobody's seen. It's a level that uh is making us a very much different country and a very different Republican party. We won a tremendous victory in November, we won all seven swing states, the popular vote by millions and millions of votes, the electoral college we won by 312 to 226. Remember they said "Well we could get to 270." No we got to 312. That's a big difference and very importantly we won counties throughout the United States. 2,660 to 451, that's why when you look at a map they're all red it's all the whole country is red. Red stands for Republican from the moment on and from the moment we started we've seen wealth that just poured and is pouring back into America. Apple is investing $500 billion. Nvidia is investing and I see my friend is here, Jensen that's very good. Wherever you may be I thank you very much because he's putting in 500 billion dollars. TSMC is investing. Where is Jensen by the way? Where is he? He's here, where is he? I just saw that, thank you very much. Jensen, I mean Tim Cook, isn't here but you are. What a job you've done. He said he's got 99% of the chip market. That's not easy to beat but what a job you've done thank you we are proud to have you in our country you know that. Thank you for the investment. TSMC is investing $200 billion and with this trip we're adding over 1 trillion dollars. More in terms of investment and investment into our country and buying our products.

And you know nobody makes military equipment like us. We have the best military equipment, the best missiles, the best rockets, the best everything, best submarines, by the way most lethal weapon in the world. In addition to purchases of 142 billion dollars of American made military equipment by our great Saudi partners. The largest ever. This week there are multi-billion dollar commercial deals with Amazon, Oracle, AMD, they're all here. Uber, Qualcom, Johnson and Johnson, and many many more, so I want to congratulate everybody. So many great business executives. Many of you, most of you I know, and uh they're coming in, you know about a month ago, they weren't that happy. When they saw me and now they're saying "Sir you're doing a great job, thank you very much." It's amazing what a rising market will do. Oh it's going to get a lot higher. In fact, I told people five weeks ago it's a great time to buy. I got criticized for that. Now they don't criticize me anymore. People should have listened but it's going to go a lot higher. You see we've never had anything like this happen. It's an explosion of investment and jobs and great companies are coming in, never seen anything like it. There's no better place to make a future or make a fortune, do anything frankly, than what we have in the United States of America. Under a certain president Donald J Trump. I have the right attitude, I have the same attitude that the people in the front row second row third row have. As you get back perhaps they start to waver a little bit in terms of their view. But uh they understand and uh we're doing what a lot of smart people would do, and we're not necessarily being politically correct.

You saw what we did yesterday with health care we've cut our health care by 50 to 90%. You're going to see drugs and pharmaceuticals come down at numbers that nobody has ever seen, and uh drugs, pharmaceuticals we think will be dropping, and uh it'll be a redistribution of costs with other nations which really took advantage of a very nice group of people that ran our country.

But not only is this a time of incredible excitement in the United States, it's also an exhilarating period right here in the Arabian Peninsula. A beautiful place by the way, beautiful place. Exactly, thank you, exactly eight years ago this month I stood in this very room and look forward to a future in which the nations of this region would drive the forces of terrorism and extremism, drive them right out of existence, and take your place among the proudest most prosperous most successful nations anywhere in the world as leaders of a modern and rising Middle East. So exciting, so exciting.

Muhammad, do you sleep at night? How do you sleep? Just thinking what a job he tosses and turns like some of us tosses and turns all night - how do I make it even better? all night. It's the ones that don't toss and turn, they're the ones that will never take you to the promised land, won't they? But you have done some job, true. But critics doubted that it was possible, what you've done. But over the past eight years Saudi Arabia has proved the critics totally wrong. The transformation that has occurred even by these incredible business leaders, i mean you had the biggest leaders in business anywhere in the world standing right before us. But the transformation that has occurred under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad has been truly extraordinary. Such a thing has, I don't think ever happened before. I've never seen anything at that scale happen before. I guess you know maybe you could say the United States is doing pretty well, too, you know. But I don't think too many people have seen that happen before. Majestic skyscrapers, the towers that I see, the difference between now and eight years ago - and eight years ago was very impressive - but the towers that I see rising, some of the exhibits that I was shown by Mohamad, if uh what I've seen there is just an amazing, uh it's amazing process. Amazing genius.

But so many people, architecture, but I have a feeling know where I know where many of those ideas came from happens to be sitting right in this room. Right before me, but the towers and the all of the different, I've seen a lot of different towers I didn't think there's any any version of a tower that I haven't seen in one form or another i just passed four exhibits i have never seen anything like any of them so it's going to be very exciting and they sit among the ancient wonders of a growing and exciting city. It's really amazing, Ryadh is becoming not just a seat of government, but a major business cultural and high-tech capital of the entire world.

The World Cup is here. Johnny just stand up, Johnny, Johnny thank you Johnny great job Johnny, great job. But the World Cup and the World Expo will soon be coming here just like the World Cup is coming to the United States it's going to be really exciting. Next year the engines of Formula 1 racing now roar through the streets of Jedha in a historic milestone.

Other industries recently surpassed oil. Think of it, all of your other industries now have surpassed oil. I don't know if a lot of people will understand what that means. It's so big to make up a majority of the Saudi economy, for the very first time ever, so think of that other industries are now bigger even than oil, which is always going to be a big monster. It's a big one but uh that's a great tribute to you and economic development properly used in other cities throughout the Peninsula. Places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Doha, Moscat, the transformations have been unbelievably remarkable before our eyes.

A new generation of leaders is transcending the ancient conflicts of tired divisions of the past and forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce, not chaos. Where it exports technology, not terrorism, and where people of different nations religions and creeds are building cities together, not bombing each other out of existence. We don't want that, and it's crucial for the wider world to note this great transformation has not come from western interventionalists, or flying people in beautiful planes giving you lectures on how to live and how to govern your own affairs. We know that gleaming marvels of Ryadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called nation builders, neocons, or liberal nonprofits, like those who spent trillions and trillions of dollars failing to develop Kabul, Baghdad, and so many other cities. Instead, the birth of a modern Middle East has been brought by the people of the region themselves the people that are right here, the people that have lived here all their lives developing your own sovereign countries, pursuing your own unique visions and charting your own destinies in your own way. It's really incredible what you've done.

In the end the so-called nation builders wrecked far more nations than they built and the interventionalists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves. They told you how to do it but they had no idea how to do it themselves. Peace, prosperity, and progress ultimately came not from a radical rejection of your heritage, but rather from embracing your national traditions and embracing that same heritage that you love so dearly. And it's something only you could do. You achieved a modern miracle the Arabian Way. That's a good way today.

The Gulf nations have shown this entire region a path towards safe and orderly societies with improving quality of life, flourishing economic growth, expanding personal freedoms, and increasing responsibilities on the world stage after so many decades of conflict. Finally it is within our grasp to reach the future that generations before us could only dream about - a land of peace, safety, harmony, opportunity, innovation, and achievement, right here in the Middle East. So beautiful, it's such a beautiful thing that's happening. I guess you know the people that are here can't even really appreciate it because you see it happening, and it's when you come to a place that you haven't seen in five years, or 10 years, or 20 years, that it's even more incredible.

When I left office just over four years ago that future seemed almost impossible. What you've done together. We had obliterated the killers of ISIS, we wiped them out terminated its founder and leader, Al Baghdaddy. We had healed the divide in the Gulf Cooperation Council. It's a very big deal, and united the nations of the region to stand against the enemies of all civilization. We'd imposed unprecedented sanctions on Iran and starve the regime of resources to fund terror. They were unable to fund anything because they had no money left, they had no money. But the Biden administration came in and let them have a lot of money, and you saw what happened. The was not money well spent and with the historic Abraham Accords, that we're so proud of, all the momentum was aimed at peace and it aimed very successfully. It's been an amazing thing, the Abraham Accords, and it's my fervent hope, wish, and even my dream that Saudi Arabia, a place I have such respect for, especially over the last fairly short period of time, what you've been able to do. But will soon be joining the Abraham Accords, i think it'll be a tremendous tribute to your country and uh it will be something that's really going to be very important for the future of the Middle East.

I took a risk in doing them, and they've been an absolute bonanza for the countries that have joined. The Biden administration did nothing for four years. We would have had it filled out but it will be a special day in the Middle East with the whole world watching when Saudi Arabia joins us, and you'll be greatly honoring me, and you'll be greatly honoring all of those people that have fought so hard for the Middle East. I really think it's going to be something special. But you'll do it in your own time and that's what I want and that's what you want and that's the way it's going to be. When I left office the only thing still standing between this region, and its unbelievable potential, was a small group of rogue actors and violent thugs seeking constantly to drag the Middle East backward and into havoc, mayhem, and indeed into war.

Unfortunately instead of confronting these destructive forces, the last US administration chose to enrich them and empower them and give them billions and billions of dollars. The Biden administration, the worst administration in the history of our country by the way, spurned our most trusted and long-standing Gulf partners, and I can say partners worldwide, one of our great great partners. No matter who we look to, and we have great partners in the world. But we have none stronger and no nobody like the gentleman that's right before me. He's your greatest representative, greatest representative, and if I didn't like him I'd get out of here so fast you know, that don't you, he knows me well. I do i like him a lot i like him too much that's why we give so much, you know too much, i like you too much, great guy.

Biden lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for getting nothing and sent the regime tens of billions of dollars to fund terror and death all over the world and they laughed at him they laughed at our leader and they're still laughing at our leader, they thought him a fool, and they made nothing but trouble ever since, including the funding of October 7th. One of the worst days ever in the history of the Middle East. A horrible day, Biden removed the Houthis from the list of foreign terrorist organizations even while missiles and drones were being launched right here at your beautiful city of Riyadh, and launched at ships if they happen to be sailing in the wrong location. The Biden administration's extreme weakness and gross incompetence derailed progress toward peace, destabilized the region, and put at risk everything we had worked so hard to build together. And when you think of the great achievements that you've made, to do it in light of a pretty hostile administration, an administration that was not a believer, uh it makes your achievements even greater, makes them even greater.

You know that. But in a few short months since taking office, we have achieved the swift return of American strength at home and abroad, now working with the vast majority of people in this region who seek stability and calm. Our task is to unify against the few agents of chaos and terror that are left, and that are holding hostage the dreams of millions and millions of great people. The biggest and most destructive of these forces is the regime in Iran which has caused unthinkable suffering in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen, and beyond.

There could be no sharper contrast with the path you have pursued on the Arabian Peninsula than the disaster unfolding right across in the Gulf of Iran. Think of that, they wanted to name it, that i said, "They're not going to let them do that. Do you mind if I stop that?" I stopped it "we're not going to let that happen."

While you have been constructing the world's tallest skyscrapers in Jedha and Dubai, 1979 landmarks are collapsing into rubble and dust. They had it going for a little while under a much different system. But those buildings are largely falling apart, falling down. While you're building some of the world's biggest and most incredible infrastructure projects, buildings all sorts of things, you're building that nobody's ever even seen before, Iran's decades of neglect and mismanagement have left the country plagued by rolling blackouts lasting for hours a day, all the time. You hear about it while your skill has turned dry deserts into fertile farmland, Iran's leaders have managed to turn green farmland into dry deserts as their corrupt water mafia, it's called it the water mafia, causes droughts and empty riverbeds. They get rich but they don't let the people have any of it. And then of course there's the key difference at the root of it all while the Arab states have focused on becoming pillars of regional stability and world commerce, Iran's leaders have focused on stealing their people's wealth to fund terror and bloodshed abroad.

Most tragic of all they have dragged down an entire region with them countless lives were lost in the Iranian effort to maintain a crumbling regime in Syria. Look at what happened with Syria. In Lebanon, their Hezbollah proxies have pillaged the hopes of a nation whose capital, Beirut, was once called the Paris of the Middle East. Can you imagine all of this misery and so much more was entirely avoidable absolutely avoidable and Muhammad knew that, he knew that, smart people knew that, if only the Iranian regime had focused on building their nation up instead of tearing the region down.

Yet I'm here today not merely to condemn the past chaos of Iran's leaders but to offer them a new path and a much better path toward a far better and more hopeful future as I have shown repeatedly. I am willing to end past conflicts and forge new partnerships for a better and more stable world even if our differences may be very profound, which obviously they are in the case of Iran, I have never believed in having permanent enemies. I am different than a lot of people think. I don't like permanent enemies but sometimes you need enemies to do the job and you have to do it right. Enemies get you motivated. In fact some of the closest friends of the United States of America are nations we fought wars against in generations past and now they're our friends and our allies.

I want to make a deal with Iran. If I can make a deal with Iran I'll be very happy if we're going to make your region and the world a safer place. But if Iran's leadership rejects this olive branch and continues to attack their neighbors, then we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure, drive Iranian oil exports to zero like I did before. You know that they were a virtually bankrupt country because of what I did. They had no money for terror. They had no money for Hamas or Hezbollah. And take all action required to stop the regime from ever having a nuclear weapon. Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. But with that said, Iran can have a much brighter future. But we will never allow America and its allies to be threatened with terrorism or nuclear attack. The choice is theirs to make. We really want them to be a successful country. We want them to be a wonderful safe great country. But they cannot have a nuclear weapon. This is an offer that will not last forever.

The time is right now for them to choose right now. We don't have a lot of time to wait. things are happening at a very fast pace they're happening right here they're happening at a very fast pace so they have to make their move right now, one way or the other, make your move.

As I said in my inaugural address, my greatest hope is to be a peacemaker and to be a unifier. I don't like war. We have the greatest military, by the way, in the history of the world. You know I rebuilt our military in my first four years and rebuilt it into the most powerful military there is, and you saw that when I knocked out ISIS in three weeks. People said it would take four years, five years. I did it, we did it, in three weeks. Just days ago my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan. And I used trade to a large extent to do it. I said "Fellas come on, let's make a deal. Let's do some trading, let's not trade nuclear missiles. Let's trade the things that you make so beautifully." And they both have very powerful leaders, very strong leaders, good leaders, smart leaders, and uh it all stopped. Hopefully it'll remain that way. But it all stopped. I was very proud of Marco Rubio. All of the people that worked so hard, Marco stand up. What a great job you did on that, thank you. JD Vance, Marco, the whole group worked with you but it was a great great job and uh I think they're actually getting along. Maybe we can even get them together a little bit. Marco where they go out and have a nice dinner together wouldn't that be nice, but we've uh we've come a long way and that's could be you know millions of people could have died from that conflict that started off small and was getting bigger and bigger and bigger by the day.

I've also been working relentlessly to end the terrible bloodshed between Russia and Ukraine and very importantly talks are being held in Turkey later this week, probably on Thursday, and they could produce some pretty good results. Our people are going to be going there. Marco's going to be going there, others are going to be going and we'll see if we can get it done. 5,000 people, young people, for the most part, soldiers from Ukraine, soldiers from Russia, they're not from here and they're not from the United States, but they're souls, their souls, i think usually mostly they're young beautiful souls that left their parents waving goodbye and left their brothers and sisters goodbye. I'll see you soon and they got blown to pieces. 5,000 on average a week are dying and uh people are dying elsewhere in the region but tremendous numbers like we haven't seen since World War II are dying and I want to stop it.

I want to stop it. It's a horrible war, would have never happened if I were president. That's a war that would have never happened. October 7th would have never happened if I were president because Iran had no money to pay Hamas or anybody else. They had no money they were not looking to take care of them they had to take care of themselves they had no money we stopped their oil effectively with the embargos and sanctions. But let me take this opportunity to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the constructive role that you've played in facilitating the Ukraine talks. And it really is, you've you've been amazing. You've made everything available to us, thank you very much, thank you. And if we get that settled we'll pay a special tribute to what you've done. You really did lay a great groundwork, Thank you very much, appreciate it.

The West should not be dragging itself backward into another endless war in Europe, yet another endless war. We should stop the killing and work together to address the biggest long-term threats as one unbeatable team. think of us as an unbeatable team. I mean when you look at what you've done here, that's much more difficult than stopping stupidity. Think of it. It's stupidity. What you've done is much more difficult and you did it better than anybody else has ever done it.

As president of the United States my preference will always be for peace and partnership whenever those outcomes can be achieved always it's always going to be that way only a fool would think otherwise in recent years far too many American presidents have been afflicted with the notion that it's our job to look into the souls of foreign leaders and use US policy to dispense justice for their sins they loved using our very powerful military and now it's really the most powerful it's ever been we just are getting a budget approved $1 trillion highest budget we've ever had in history for military 1 trillion dollars and uh we're getting the greatest missiles the greatest weapons and you know, I hate, I hate to do it. But you have to do it because we believe in peace through strength you have to have the strength otherwise bad things could happen. But hopefully we'll never have to use any of those weapons, seems to be an awfully big waste of money if you're never going to use them. But hopefully we'll never have to use them because the destructive power of some of those weapons are like nobody's seen before.

I believe it is God's job to sit in judgment. My job to defend America and to promote the fundamental interest of stability prosperity and peace that's what I really want to do i will never hesitate to wield American power if it's necessary to defend the United States or to help defend our allies. And there will be no mercy for any foe who tries to do us or them harm. We will have no mercy they understand that that's why I've been pretty lucky a lot of people think you know he he's looking to fight he's looking to fight and things get settled it's an amazing thing when they really think you mean it but we do we have the greatest military the strongest military stronger than any nobody's even close we have the best weapons in the world but we don't want to use them if you threaten America or our partners however then you'll be faced with overwhelming strength and devastating force.

We have things that you don't even know about, you don't hear about, and uh if you did you say "Wow." In recent weeks following repeated attacks on American ships and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea the United States military launched more than 1,100 strikes on the Houthis in Yemen. As a result the Houthis agreed to stop. They said "We don't want this anymore." It's the first time you've heard that from them too. They're tough, they're fighters. But just days ago we were asked to cease targeting commercial, the uh they were not going to be targeting commercial ships in any way shape or form, anything American. And they were very happy that we stopped but we had 52 days of thunder and lightning like they've never seen before. This was a swift ferocious decisive and extremely successful use of military force. Not that we wanted to do it but they were shooting down ships, they were shooting at you, they were shooting at Saudi Arabia, we don't want them shooting at Saudi Arabia, if that's okay.

So we hit them hard we got what we came for and then we got out since January 20th the US military has terminated 83 terrorist leaders operating across Iraq, Syria, and Somalia, including ISIS's number two global leader. You read about that just recently with the help of Pakistan, we apprehended the ISIS terrorists responsible for the attack on 13 American service members at Abbey Gate, that horrible horrible disaster during the during this Afghanistan withdrawal. You know that's another thing that we don't even think about so much anymore. 13 died, but 42 were horribly wounded but hundreds of people died overall because I count the people on the other side. Hundreds of people just grossly incompetent it's probably why Putin decided to go into Ukraine - something he never would have done if I were president. But we wouldn't have had the problems of October 7th if I were president. We wouldn't have had Ukraine Russia if I were president we wouldn't have had Abbey Gate because there wouldn't have been any reason we were getting out. But we were getting out with dignity and with strength and power. But the way they got out was not good it was I think it was the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country and we've been working tirelessly to bring back all hostages held by Hamas we brought back a lot already but we're bringing back more this weekend we successfully negotiated the release of the last American hostage Edan Alexander just came out a few hours ago and we continue to work to get that war ended as quickly as possible it's a horrible thing that's taking place all civilized people must condemn the October 7th atrocities against Israel which would never have happened again if you had probably a different president but definitely if you had me as president.

The people of Gaza deserve a much better future. But that will, but that will, can not occur as long as their leaders choose to kidnap torture and target innocent men women and children for political ends. The way those people are treated in Gaza, there's not a place in the world where people are treated so badly. It's horrible after years of suffering. Two of the nations most ravaged by terror are finally beginning to end their long nightmares under the new generation of leaders in Lebanon where a friend of mine has just become the ambassador.

He's going to be great i said you know that could be a very dangerous job he said I was born there i'm Lebanese i love that country i said but it's very dangerous you know this is a friend of mine from New York i said 'But it's very dangerous are you sure you want to do it i never thought of him as being a warrior but he is a warrior he loves his country he said 'If I'm injured or die I'm dying for a country that I love he grew up there it's horrible what's happened in Lebanon but you have a great ambassador i can tell you that in Lebanon which has been endlessly victimized by Hezbollah and their sponsor Iran a new president and prime minister brought the first real chance in decades for a more productive partnership with the United States and we're going to work with their new ambassador and everybody else Marco and we're going to see if we can really help them out and let them get over that very high grid that they're going to have to get over my administration stands ready to help Lebanon create a future of economic development and peace with its neighbors they have tremendous people in Lebanon doctors lawyers great professional people i hear it so many times likewise in Syria which has seen so much misery and death there is a new government that will hopefully succeed in stabilizing the country and keeping peace that's what we want to see in Syria they've had their share of travesty war killing many years that's why my administration has already taken the first steps toward restoring normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than a decade and I'm very pleased to announce that Secretary Marco Rubio will be meeting with the new Syrian foreign minister in Turkey later this week and very importantly after discussing the situation in Syria with the crown prince your crown prince and also with President Erdiggon of Turkey who called me the other day and asked for a very similar thing among others and friends of mine people that I have a lot of respect for in the Middle East i w16 ill be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness oh what I do for the crown prince the sanctions were brutal and crippling and served as an important really an important function nevertheless at the time but now it's their time to shine it's their time to shine we're taking them all off and they're going to have uh I think they're going to have based on the people and the spirit and everything else that I'm hearing about so I say good luck Syria show us something very special like they've done frankly in Saudi Arabia okay they're going to show something special very good people everywhere we can my administration is pursuing peaceful engagement offering a strong and steady hand of friendship to all that will take it in good faith together we have made unprecedented strides and tremendous progress and we're still just at the dawn of the bright new day that awaits for the people of the Middle East the great great people of the Middle East if the responsible nations of this re sees this moment put aside your differences and focus on the interests that unite you then all of humanity will soon be amazed at what they will see right here in this geographic center of the world it really is it's like a center of the world and the spiritual heart of its greatest faiths for the first time in a thousand years the world will look at this region not as a place of turmoil and strife and war and death but as a land of opportunity and hope just like you've done right here a cultural and commercial crossroads of the planet security and stability will lift millions into lives of safety and success and the nations of this region will be free to realize your highest destinies honor your proud histories harness amazing new opportunities and bring incredible glory to Almighty God people will come from all over the globe to be inspired by the cities you build the businesses you create the technologies you invent and the beauty talent and potential you unleash right in the hearts of your citizens each of you will be able to take tremendous pride in the legacy you will leave to your children because you will have given them the ultimate blessings of prosperity and peace so important in17 the United States we've launched the golden age of America it's the golden age we see it we see it with all that money trillions and trillions and dollars pouring in hundreds of thousands of jobs coming in with it and with the help of the people of the Middle East the people in this room partners throughout the region the golden age of the Middle East can proceed right alongside of us we will work together we will be together we will succeed together we will win together and we will always be friends thank you so Mohamad I want to thank you again very much for having me and as a representative of what I think is the greatest nation in the world uh we are with you all the way and you have 