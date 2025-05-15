BH’s Substack

BH’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEBORAH PERNICE's avatar
DEBORAH PERNICE
4d

quite possibly one of the most important speeches by any president

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
4d

Wow A=A 🌐 💪🏼💲 🔔

Incredible✔️

(DJT does parentheticlly ramble at times, but he is exuberant!) His hope for Syria and disdain for the revolutionary guard of Persia was unequivocally consistent! MAGA ~FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! ACCELERATE AND SUSTAIN.....

...the cowardly gop 🦏 is a scourge and plague of the swamp!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 BH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture