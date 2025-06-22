BH’s Substack

BH’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
2d

Obama's Iran policy was predicated on his hatred of Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Craig Hill's avatar
Craig Hill
2d

The JCPOA was nothing more than political theater. Does anyone really believe that Iran followed that so called "plan of action"? They went on about the business of enriching uranium and creating a nuclear device completely ignoring JCPOA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 BH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture