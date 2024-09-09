I reflected on my voting history. I proudly voted for Reagan in 1984. I also voted for Bush Sr. in 1988. Dukakis wasn’t even a consideration. He was a loser Boston liberal clown. As I finished college and started my adulting phase, I was incredibly disillusioned with Bush Sr. and the shitty post-Cold War economy. It was the worst jobs economy for college grads in over 30 years and I struggled to get my footing. I voted for Perot because I couldn’t stomach voting for a Democrat. However, in 1996, I voted for Clinton. It was the first time I ever voted Democrat. I admired and respected Dole mostly for his World War 2 heroism. But Dole was old and slow and angry and just blah. I was taken by Clinton’s dynamic nature and general optimism. He got my vote in 1996.

The 1990s - Democrat

I was incredibly disillusioned with the GOP in the 90’s. I got so sick of abortion and “family values” as the primary topics. Gingrich was arrogant and just turned me off with his “Contract with America.” I also was turned off by Kenneth Starr’s investigations because I knew they’d poison American politics forever. (And I was right.) There was no way I was voting for W. in 2000. He was an idiot. And I couldn’t stand Cheney. I don’t believe monarchy or nepotism belongs in our government. W. was running on his name alone. It was clear he was a complete dolt. I voted for Gore. Honestly, I was ambivalent and I felt the government machine would be fine with W at the helm. We have a Uniparty after all.

The Obama Mistake

After September 11, I was all in on invading Afghanistan. But invading Iraq was based on lies. I was pissed off we were invading Iraq after 10 years of inspections and not finding any WMD at all. I knew we’d be there for years and accomplish nothing. I was disillusioned. I voted for Kerry in 2004 and in hindsight, I’m so glad he lost.

I’m ashamed to say I voted for Obama in 2008 and again in 2012. I thought for sure he’d stimulate the economy after the Great Recession and get us out of Iraq. I quickly became disillusioned with Pelosi’s push for Obamacare. Fourteen months into his first term, the economy was stagnant. I thought the GOP would come up with a solid candidate in 2012. But in typical GOP fashion, they came up with a loser - Romney. I voted for Obama again and I don’t quite know why. I think I was uninspired by Romney.

Getting Red-Pilled in 2016 - Uranium One & Benghazi

I remember when I (re)redpilled in 2016. I couldn’t stand Trump, but I hated Hillary more. I was resigned to the fact she was going to win in 2016. I just accepted it. But during one of the debates, Trump hit Hillary with the Uranium One issue, where she authorized selling uranium to Russia through a consortium. Benghazi also played heavily on my mind. But selling uranium to Russia pissed me off. Why wasn’t that reported by CNN or the New York Times? I started digging into that and learning more. I discovered lots of alternative sources of information. I was disgusted with what I learned and how I was misled by fake news. I was mad at myself for being so misinformed for years.

Trump and Americanism

My voting journey continues and I am voting for Trump in 2024. I refuse to vote for any Democrat again. That party is too extreme in every regard.

For transparency, I don’t like Trump. I can’t stand his sons or daughter. Trump can’t keep his fucking mouth shut. He mouths off and creates more distractions for himself than necessary. He lost the 2020 election because of his mouth. Covid pressure, riots, and the MEDIA were against him, and it showed. He had a weak team around him in 2020, like he does in 2024. But I’m not voting for a friend. We need a leader who will get us back to normal with economic recovery, strength, peace, and a secured border. Kamala is radical, extreme, and incompetent. There is no question I am behind Trump in 2024.