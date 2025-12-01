Since 2019, Minnesota taxpayers have lost more than $1 billion — possibly as much as $6.5 billion — to fraud in state-run social service programs. The scandals have already produced the most significant pandemic-relief theft in American history, multiple FBI raids, dozens of federal indictments, and growing calls for a full-scale federal investigation into Governor Tim Walz and his administration. Somalis were involved in nearly all of the fraud, and they exploited Democratic sensitivities to being called “racists” in order to discourage scrutiny and investigations. Here are the facts on specific fraud cases tied to Governor Tim Walz’s administration:

1. Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future – The Biggest COVID Fraud in U.S. History

$250+ million stolen from federal child-nutrition programs

Fake meal sites, forged attendance rosters, and payments for meals supposedly served to “dead people”

78 defendants charged, approximately 70 are Somalis; 48 already convicted or pleaded guilty (DOJ, March–Nov 2025)

Some funds allegedly funneled to the terrorist group Al-Shabaab through hawala networks (FBI ongoing probe)

Locations: Primarily Minneapolis (Cedar-Riverside) and St. Paul; fake meal sites in community centers, restaurants, and homes across Hennepin and Ramsey Counties. Some sites in Rochester (Olmsted County) and outstate Minnesota.

Somali Involvement: Fraudsters sponsored 250+ sites claiming to serve millions of meals to nonexistent children. Many defendants operated shell companies like “Minnesota’s Somali Community LLC” and used forged invoices for “dead people housing.” Community leaders allegedly pressured officials via “racism” threats, delaying action for over a year.

Key Somali Defendants & Outcomes: Issa Mohamed Jama (Minneapolis): Principal of Minnesota’s Somali Community LLC; fraudulently claimed 2.3 million meals; received $3.5 million; pleaded guilty to wire fraud (Sept. 2024). Abdikerm Omar Salad (St. Paul): Owner of Haji’s Kitchen LLC; opened multiple shell sites; sentenced to 5 years (2025). Abdullahe Nur Jesow (Minneapolis): 56th guilty plea; laundered funds via community networks (Sept. 2025). Mukhtar Shariff (Minneapolis): Laundered $1.3 million; sentenced to 10 years (Jan. 2025), expressed remorse for harming Somali reputation.

Sources: U.S. Attorney’s Office – MN, NYT investigative series, Alpha News



2. Housing Stabilization Services (Medicaid) – $281 Million Gone

Program costs exploded from $2.6 million (2021) to $104 million (2024)

September 2025 FBI raids on homes and businesses across the Twin Cities

Eight people charged in a “massive scheme” of fake billing for services never delivered

Somali Involvement: Six of the eight initial defendants were Somali; they created fictitious companies to bill for undelivered relocation services, targeting Somali and immigrant clients. Linked to the broader Medicaid web, with cross-billing to autism programs.

Key Somali Defendants & Outcomes: Moktar Hassan Aden (Minneapolis): Lead in $8 million billing; charged with wire fraud (Sept. 2025). Mustafa Dayib Ali & Khalid Ahmed Dayib (St. Paul): Brothers operating Leo Human Services; invented clients; pleaded guilty to $4 million fraud (Nov. 2025). Abdifitah Mohamud Mohamed (Minneapolis): Shell company owner; enrolled fake clients from rehab centers. Anwar Adow & Asad Ahmed Adow (Minneapolis suburbs): Admitted defrauding via Liberty Plus LLC; pocketed reimbursements for nonexistent housing (Nov. 2025).

Terror Ties: Remittances to Somalia; investigators trace portions to hawala networks controlled by Al-Shabaab.

Sources: DOJ press releases, Star Tribune, Minnesota Reformer

3. Autism Treatment (EIDBI) Fraud – $400 Million Surge

Claims jumped from $3 million in 2018 to $399 million in 2023

Somali Involvement: Recruited Somali families with cash kickbacks ($300–$1,500/month per child) for fake diagnoses and 24/7 billing by unqualified teens (e.g., relatives with no training). First federal indictment Sept. 2025; tied to Feeding Our Future.

Fake diagnoses, kickbacks to Somali families, and clinics billing 24/7 for children

First federal indictment September 2025; dozens more expected

Sources: HHS-OIG, KSTP investigative unit

Scale: $14 million+ in one scheme; overall claims surged from $3 million (2018) to $399 million (2023); 1 in 16 Somali children “diagnosed” (3x state average); 84 open DHS cases, 342 site visits.

Locations: Minneapolis (Nicollet Avenue storefronts in Somali areas); 328 providers statewide by 2025, many Somali-owned “culturally appropriate” clinics in Cedar-Riverside.

Key Somali Defendant & Outcome: Asha Farhan Hassan (Minneapolis, 28): Founder of Smart Therapy Center; recruited via Somali networks, falsified plans; charged with wire fraud for $14 million (Sept. 2025); also charged in Feeding Our Future ($465,000); intends to plead guilty.

Terror Ties: Funds laundered and remitted; part of the “web” of schemes feeding Al-Shabaab via informal transfers.

4. Whistleblowers Inside DHS Speak Out

More than 480 current and former Department of Human Services employees (posting anonymously on X as @DHS_Insider_MN) accuse the Walz administration of:

Ignoring fraud warnings for years

Retaliating against employees who raised alarms (monitoring, reassignments, threats)

Appointing political allies and donors to key oversight positions

Suppressing Legislative Auditor reports

Sources: @DHS_Insider_MN threads (2024–2025), Power Line Blog, Alpha News Broader

Patterns and Context