It’s been a while since I’ve posted stolen memes. I’ve gathered a few here that reflect recent events. I’m sure to offend everyone.

Democrats once again tried to assassinate President Trump. And right on cue, Democrats emphatically claim the event was staged. Democrats never accept responsibility or accountability for their vitriol. They always assume a victim position. Hasan Piker is a perfect example of this. He openly calls for the murder and assassination of conservatives and Republicans. But once violence breaks out, his jazz hands come up. Interestingly, security was very poor at the event. Why? Polls show that Democrats are supportive of political violence. As they lose elections, I expect their violence to continue. In other areas, the Secret Service still appears to be encumbered by DEI agents. The obese Secret Service chick from Butler, PA, was apparently captured during the assassination attempt last night. DEI gets people killed.

It’s time for Congress to fund DHS fully. No more games. Republicans like Senator Thune need to stop being a RINO pussy and fight.

In other news, the Southern Poverty Law Center was indicted by federal authorities on fraud charges. The grand jury indictment reveals that the SPLC funded groups like the KKK in order to manufacture fake racist events, such as Charlottesville. All of the so-called white supremacist protesters were LARPers with tiki torches. All fake. White House adviser David Sacks explained that the SPLC fraud provided an incredible return on investment. $200,000 in KKK funding for Charlottesville resulted in over $80 million in leftist fundraising.

In other news, the Iran quagmire is growing in complexity. I still see no endgame other than trying to keep Israel from nuking Tehran. Iran’s uranium will never be confiscated. In fact, it’s probably already in Russia. Israel had better be happy. I’m OK with kicking the shit out of Iran’s Islamic freaks. We kicked the can for too long. But this was all based on Israel’s demands, and it’s more chaotic than strategic. And I’m sick and fucking tired of hearing the “four-dimensional chess” argument. Apparently, the first bombing mission on Iran months ago was just a prelude.

Meanwhile, Republicans are squandering the midterms. Once Democrats assume control of Congress, impeachment bullshit will start. The saving grace for the midterms are how Democrats are violently defending open borders and tranny grooming in government schools. Democrats just can’t let go of those losing measures.

I’ll stop here. In general, I’m pretty cynical about everything right now. Republicans aren’t fighting. Democrats are committed to socialism and ensuring they can rig elections with illegal aliens. I’m sick of hardcore loyalists on both sides. The only person I’m a fan of now is Marco Rubio.

Let’s commemorate recent events with these stolen memes. I don’t care if I offended socialists or MAGA folks. And if I did, you can fuck off. I’d rather think for myself.

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Truly up yours,

BH