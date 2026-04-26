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Jimmy Mack
Apr 26

USAID folks can't get jobs because the private sector does not have positions for "unfettered money handouts".

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FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
Apr 26

Yesterday, I was LITERALLY thinking that we were past due for a memes’ post from you! Must have been reading my thoughts. 😉 Some of these are hilariously accurate. 🙃

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