Democrats continue their losing proposition of pushing a Biden budget during the government shutdown. Obamacare subsidies, which include free healthcare for illegal aliens, are a significant sticking point. Democrats also included some of the same crap they had with USAID, including transgender and homosexual grooming in foreign countries. What’s ironic is how Democrats could have extended the Obamacare subsidies indefinitely during the Biden administration. The bottom line: Democrats can’t accept that they lost the 2024 election.

Democrats and leftist media are gyrating about the White House renovation. Democrats are swinging at pitches in the dirt. They have no message and no platform other than supporting illegal aliens and raging at Trump. This leads them to scream about things like adding a ballroom to the White House. Even the Washington Post thinks that adding the ballroom is the right thing to do.

President Trump continues to win court cases about deploying the National Guard to cities like Portland. In more irony, Portland’s useless police department has forced ANTIFA to vacate the sidewalk in front of the ICE building. It’s as if Portland’s leadership wants to show that the National Guard isn’t needed after all. It’s amazing what happens when the law is enforced.

Illegal aliens continue to murder Americans. Many trucking companies continue to use illegal aliens who have caused catastrophic traffic accidents that have murdered innocent Americans. Democrats and leftists find this acceptable.

