BH’s Substack

BH’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
Jul 22

I think the student loans would have been better had the pics been re-arraigned and the phrase stated “Those on the RIGHT should not have to pay the student loans for those on the LEFT”

…and Barbie should have rainbow hair 🤷‍♂️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jenny Hendley's avatar
Jenny Hendley
Jul 22

😆 🤣 😂 Thanks for these.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 BH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture