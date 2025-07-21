Hi Folks - It’s been an eventful July. We have had lots of favorable Supreme Court rulings that have caused Democrats to lose their minds. A small number of federal layoffs have occurred in some government agencies. Hopefully, more bureaucrats will lose their jobs - they are useless and I am tired of funding their paychecks with mine.

Deportations continue while Democrats defend the use of illegal alien child labor. The economy is fundamentally strong. However, Fed Chairman Powell is under intense pressure to lower interest rates. Housing is unaffordable for most right now, especially young Americans, and that presents huge risk for the GOP in 2026 and beyond. Meanwhile, Powell is asking for $2.5 BILLION to renovate the Fed’s offices.

Democrats have absolutely no platform to rally and inspire Americans. They continue to support illegal aliens and screech against deportations. Democrats also continue their tranny grooming ideology in state and local governments. They can’t pick a winning issue to get behind. They pierce their noses, dye their hair blue, and pursue obesity with vigor in protests against Trump. It’s hilarious.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard has released new government documents that show how Obama and his deep state intelligence cronies conspired to manufacture the Russia Russia Russia fiasco after Trump won in 2016. They fully intended to undermine a democratically elected president in a fit of revenge since Hillary Clinton lost. This was treason. Nothing will happen to any of the criminals who worked with Obama on this scheme. Because the more things change, the more they stay the same.

I stole a new set of memes from various sources. I aim to offend everyone, and I don’t care about hurt feelings. I still get rage comments from people who don’t like memes because I attack tranny groomers, socialists, illegal aliens, fat liberal women, and more.

Thanks for participating.

Truly up yours,

BH