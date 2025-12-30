I don’t even know where to start with this final 2025 installment of my stolen memes. The top news is Nick Shirley's exposure of Minnesota’s Somali fraud industry. He conducted more journalism than any of the elites have in the last twenty years. Elites at media companies like the New York Times and CNN only do web browser journalism through Wikipedia. They never go on the street. This includes RINO Fox News — web browser journalism.

The Congressional Uniparty is screaming about fighting fraud with hearings and investigations, blah blah blah. The facts are that both Democrats and Republicans are behind this entire mess. The Uniparty gets rich from the fraud. When government money is granted to fake businesses, like Somali Daycares, those businesses then donate millions to political campaigns. This exact scenario was exposed in Washington state this week when an independent journalist uncovered how Somali daycares in Minnesota contributed to a political mayoral campaign in SeaTac, Washington. Amazingly, Thomas Massie and Rand Paul have been dead silent on the billions in Somali fraud. Why is that?

California and Washington are pushing new income taxes on millionaires and billionaires. Both states have the worst budget deficits in their respective histories. Washington passed the largest tax increases in state history but they want more. Democrats view your property as theirs. They will punitively punish anyone who builds their own successful businesses, even with unrealized gains. It’s the Marxist Doctrine in action. Destroy the family and religion, and then take property.

Democrats have busted on several issues they desperately clung to. Democrats and their leftist media have also desperately deflected away from recent tragedies such as the Bondi Beach massacre and the terrorist attack against the National Guard. The Brown University massacre has been all but forgotten. The underwhelming Epstein List release didn’t show any damning evidence against Trump, as expected. Democrats are desperate to protect their compromised voter rolls against federal inspection, even though it’s allowed by law. Violent attacks on ICE agents continue as more and more violent illegal aliens are arrested and deported. Democrats would support the deportations if illegal aliens voted for Republicans.

The bottom line for Democrats: They have no platform. They are focused on their platform on taxation, tranny grooming, excessive spending, and hatred towards white men.

There’s a lot going on. Let’s commemorate with some stolen memes. Remember, I don’t give a shit if I offend you or anyone else.

Truly up yours,

BH