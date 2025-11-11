Congressional Democrats failed in their bid to shut down the government. They won’t get their Obamacare subsidies and illegal aliens won’t get welfare. Illegal aliens are rapidly losing their incentives to continue voting for Democrats or staying in the country. Democrats are admitting they had no real strategy for the shutdown. Schumer and Jeffries couldn’t create a believable story. The Washington Post, CNN, CNBC and MSNBC completely wrecked any Democrat who spoke on shows. Blaming Trump just didn’t stick because the facts were so prevalent that the shutdown was all about the Democrats. One of the clear takeaways is that Democrats were desperate to get blue city crime out of the headlines. Now that the shutdown appears to be over, Democrats will move even further to the extreme.

I used to believe in the filibuster. But now I think it needs to be wiped out so Republicans can solidify their policies for the long term. The reason I’ve changed my mind is that the Democrats will kill the filibuster when they return to the majority. Republicans need to take advantage now.

The off-year election was disappointing but not surprising. Democrats won in deep blue states. This only shows how incompetent the different state GOP organizations are. New Jersey was winnable. Virginia was a toss-up. NYC was always going to be communist because of ignorant woke women voters with severe TDS. Irregularities persist with Democratic voting operations. Pennsylvania somehow did not print or make available over 70,000 provisional ballots for registered Republican voters. New York and California continue to allow illegal aliens and dead voters to cast as many ballots as possible.

The Tranny Industrial Complex continues to lose ground. Men are prohibited from competing as women in the next Olympics. More tranny freak pedos are getting arrested and convicted for sex crimes.

Judicial tyranny and lawfare continue, with activist judges continuing to interfere with presidential authority. Democrats are upset because they lost the election, and their only ploy is lawfare.

Trump needs to return to his MAGA agenda. No more fucking foreign policy tours. It’s time to get the job creation engine fired up. Trump needs to keep up the pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates.

I’ve stolen a new set of memes designed to tickle your fancy and offend woketards everywhere. Remember, if I offend you, I really don’t give a shit.

