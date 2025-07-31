BH’s Substack

BH’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TVO's avatar
TVO
3d

Mental illness running rampant 😡🤬👹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3d

Agree and agree again. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 BH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture