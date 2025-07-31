The radical left had a terrible month. They were taking L’s pretty much every day. DNI Tulsi Gabbard began releasing declassified documents that explicitly show how President Obama and his cronies orchestrated a soft coup against President Trump. If we had a legitimate media infrastructure, this would be headline news every day and night. Thank goodness we have independent journalists on X and Substack who are sharing details that are backed by evidence.

Globalism as we know it is effectively dead. President Trump has engineered massive trade agreements with numerous countries. The EU was a huge win for the US. Japan and South Korea also agreed to incredible terms for the US. Tariff revenues are significant - nearly $115 billion in gross revenues. Calendar year tariff revenue could reach $138 billion.

Open border militants are doing everything they can to prevent their voters from getting deported.

President Trump signed one of the most consequential Executive Orders to date, which will help put an end to the Homeless Industrial Complex. Federal money will dry up for the NGOs that got rich by enabling drug addiction and crime. Many left-wing radicals have already stated that they will resist the EO. That’s fine, they just won’t get any more money.

A mob of black hoods attacked and attempted to murder some middle-aged white people after a jazz festival in Cincinnati. Cincinnati’s DEI granny police chief and D.A. have gone so far as to blame bartenders for serving too much alcohol. They also blamed social media for showing the violent attack. Two Cincinnati city council members stated publicly that white people deserved to get their asses beaten. I’ll admit it - I have BLM fatigue. I’m sick of the violence and the hypocrisy when the woke left looks the other way.

Finally, obese Gen Z woketard women lost their minds over the American Eagle ads with Sydney Sweeney. They are jealous. These woke ladies decided to pursue ugliness with shaved heads, face tattoos, cow-influenced septum rings, and thick-rimmed glasses. Also, as I have said before, their asses look like 300 pounds of chewed bubble gum. They’re mad that they’re now accountable for their ugly behavior. They’re mad that their shame tactics no longer work. Stupid idiots.

I have stolen a new crop of memes from a variety of sources. I continue to offend people all over the place, which brings me great joy. I love getting comments from woke freaks who lecture me on being a bigot and a racist. If I offend you - I don’t care. Don’t go away mad. Just go away.

Enjoy. Truly up yours,

BH