Leftist governors are fully committed to protecting illegal aliens from deportation. The reasons are clear - illegal aliens vote in elections and Left-wing NGO make billions of dollars supporting the population. The bottom line is that Democrat governors are intentionally ignoring federal law. While they screech that “no one is above the law” Democrats also pick and choose which federal laws they will follow.

The left-wing media is downplaying ANTIFA riots. If we relied on local media and MSNBC, we wouldn’t even know about ANTIFA. ANTIFA is an idea, they say. ANTIFA doesn’t exist they say. And yet, ANTIFA has a flag, websites, a book, and they carry the same printed signs in cities all over the country. Multiple NGOs provide support for ANTIFA chapters including the TIDES Foundation. The DOJ is reportedly investigating NGOs for RICO violations for supporting violent ANTIFA chapters. Let’s remember, ANTIFA staged a violent armed assault on July 4th where they shot one ICE agent in the neck. ANTIFA is the milita wing of the Democratic party.

Democrats are committed to violence. Since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, they continue to threaten any Republican leader or reporter with death or rape. A leftist was arrested with over 100 explosives outside the church where Supreme Court justices traditionally worship. The Virginia Democrat candidate for AG had text messages wishing for the murder of a Republican and his children. Scott Semaya, a radical leftist openly called for the murder of conservative school board candidate Danielle Bellomo. Teachers and professors across the country continue to celebrate the assassination of Charlie Kirk openly.

I have stolen a new batch of memes to commemorate leftist insanity. I enjoy that I trigger many radicals on Substack. If you are offended by a meme, I really don’t give a shit.

Have a great week.

Truly up yours,

BH