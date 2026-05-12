Marco Rubio is the most interesting man in the Trump Administration. He is Trump’s go-to problem solver. He’s direct. He’s clear on stating America’s foreign policy positions. He doesn’t care about woke feelings. He doesn’t care about offending weaksauce allies. He doesn’t bend over for terrorists.

I wasn’t a fan of his when he was a senator. However, as he’s matured, he has found a groove that I do appreciate. RINOs don’t like him. Some will call him a neocon. To me, he gets shit done from a position of strength.

I’ve collected these memes over the last few months and I’m happy to share them here.

If you don’t like Rubio, I don’t care, and you can pound sand. You can reminisce about the Biden days with Blinken if it makes you feel better.

Enjoy.