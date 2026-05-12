Marco Rubio - The Man. The Myth. The Legend.
The most interesting man in American politics.
Marco Rubio is the most interesting man in the Trump Administration. He is Trump’s go-to problem solver. He’s direct. He’s clear on stating America’s foreign policy positions. He doesn’t care about woke feelings. He doesn’t care about offending weaksauce allies. He doesn’t bend over for terrorists.
I wasn’t a fan of his when he was a senator. However, as he’s matured, he has found a groove that I do appreciate. RINOs don’t like him. Some will call him a neocon. To me, he gets shit done from a position of strength.
I’ve collected these memes over the last few months and I’m happy to share them here.
If you don’t like Rubio, I don’t care, and you can pound sand. You can reminisce about the Biden days with Blinken if it makes you feel better.
Enjoy.
When Trump first picked him for the position a lot of people went off the deep end. I figured that was why he got the job, everybody was afraid of his hawkish nature and 47 wanted to have that rep in the room with him when he was negotiating. Like the mafia don with his fixer in the background just in case you weren’t listening hard enough. So far he has proved to be worth his weight in gold.
I stand with Rubio!!! I’d like him as the President and JD as VP. Don’t think JD would like being VP again …