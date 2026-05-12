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Ken Mclay's avatar
Ken Mclay
May 12

When Trump first picked him for the position a lot of people went off the deep end. I figured that was why he got the job, everybody was afraid of his hawkish nature and 47 wanted to have that rep in the room with him when he was negotiating. Like the mafia don with his fixer in the background just in case you weren’t listening hard enough. So far he has proved to be worth his weight in gold.

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Lerville's avatar
Lerville
May 12

I stand with Rubio!!! I’d like him as the President and JD as VP. Don’t think JD would like being VP again …

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