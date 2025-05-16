BH’s Substack

BH’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Hayek's avatar
Fred Hayek
3d

WOW! One of the best articles ever written. South Africa is a the future of any western nation run by such fascists. People should be alarmed...the ignorance, hate, and corruption of most Africans is epic. It's why there is not one single prosperous sub-saharan nation in Africa.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
3d

Awesome. With the Democrats, the memes almost write themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 BH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture