The left-wing elites are really mad these days. Their S&P500 stock portfolio is down a whopping 4% for the year. The EU just announced that it wants to negotiate tariffs with the US. Canada and Mexico are also caving. Up to 50 nations are reportedly willing to negotiate fair trade deals and bring jobs to the US. Some of these countries include Taiwan, South Korea, and Vietnam. But the left wing only thinks it’s acceptable for other countries to force the US to pay tariffs, the US can’t charge other countries with reciprocal tariffs! It’s not free trade when the US charges tariffs! That’s fascism!

Paid protestors are getting bussed to their demonstrations throughout the country. They are paid $25 an hour to carry a sign and spout specific message points from printed handouts. None of the paid protestors understand the issues and can’t have an informed debate. It’s just Orange Man Bad. It’s actually quite embarrassing for the leftists.

Democrats are locked on the message that DOGE will cut Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid. That’s a lie. The only people not getting Social Security benefits are the millions of illegal aliens and people over the age of 120.

Tranny insanity continues in girls and women’s sports. Boys continue to cheat by competing in girls’ high school sporting events. Men also continue to compete in women’s events, from fencing, track, basketball, frisbee golf, and more. Why are men competing in women’s sports, but women aren’t competing in men’s sports? It’s a bizarre paradigm.

States like Colorado and Washington are passing legislation to remove parents’ rights to force tranny identity acceptance. In Colorado, the legislature is advancing a bill that will use refusal to accept tranny identity as leverage in custody disputes. It’s disgusting.

RINOs are pervasive in Congress. Many are resisting DOGE because they are at risk of losing millions in personal wealth. RINOs will be one of the biggest problems that Trump faces throughout his term.

Here’s a new batch of memes I have stolen from many other sources. If you’re a lefty loser, please tell me how offended you are by a meme.