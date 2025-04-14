The radical progressive left and Democrats can’t win at anything. They used to hate Wall Street. Now, they love Wall Street. They love China. They are pissed off that middle-class Americans may have a shot at getting jobs that were stolen by globalist policies and China. They can’t let go of tranny ideology, no matter how much they get destroyed by public opinion, common sense, and science. Democrats hate the idea that Trump’s tax cuts could become permanent, even though EVERYONE benefited. (The New York Times verified that the tax cuts benefited nearly 85% of Americans.) Democrats continue to shop judges for unconstitutional fights against Trump’s Executive Orders. The Supreme Court, for its part, has sided with the Executive in most rulings. However, the Supreme Court is somewhat timid with rogue district courts that are overstepping authority. This has been a common theme from the first day of Trump’s second term. Congress needs to codify the Executive Orders, or the ping-pong will continue as administrations change. Several states that supported illegal voting are slowly exposed and forced to make changes. Democrats love to screech and wail that foreigners and illegal aliens don’t vote. But the facts show again and again that they do. Michigan discovered illegal alien voters when previously stating they don’t vote. Arizona has to purge 50,000 foreigners and illegal aliens from their voter rolls. Also, Tulsi Gabbard announced at Trump’s cabinet meeting last week that they will release information on how electronic voting machines were hacked and compromised in the 2020 election. Inflation is the lowest it’s been since 2019.

I have stolen a new batch of memes from across the interwebs. If you’re offended, I don’t give a shit.