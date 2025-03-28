Democrats can’t get any traction. They were aroused this week after the Signal chat drama. But that has turned into a big nothing burger. There were no secret war plans, and no Americans lost their lives. Democrats are desperate to turn the Signal chat into an issue. The American people just don’t care. And the Houthis still got their asses kicked. When discussing Signal, Democrats hate it when they are asked about accountability from the Afghanistan withdrawal or Benghazi. The one bright spot for Democrats is the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. The Republican candidate only has a 15% chance of winning. The Democrat justice will likely gerrymander the Wisconsin congressional districts to reshape the balance of power. In anticipation, President Trump has withdrawn Elise Stefanik’s nomination for UN Ambassador. The RNC continues to falter with state politics. Democrats continue their nationwide domestic terrorism with countless cases of assaults, road rage, and firebomb attacks. When asked about why they hate Elon Musk, Democrats can’t articulate any clear thoughts. Judge Boasberg has become the primary obstructionist to Executive Powers with his decision overreach. Somehow, he has been assigned to not one, not two, but FOUR suits against President Trump. The odds of this are astronomical and a clear sign of judicial corruption. Boasberg and several other judges have numerous conflicts of interest because of the political activism and families working for left-wing NGOs.

I have stolen a fresh batch of memes for your pleasure. I am here to offend as much as I can.