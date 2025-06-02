Democrats continue to crystallize their platform on these core principles:

Taxes aren’t high enough. Taxes need to be higher for everyone. Especially white people.

Tranny grooming your children is vital. Boys should compete in girls’ sports at all costs.

Illegal aliens should not be deported. The government should give them free everything - healthcare, housing, education, food, and more. Veterans can go to hell.

Let’s look at the violence that Democrats are endorsing. The media either ignores or spins this violence in an attempt to keep control of the narrative. Here are just a few examples.

Democrats attempted to assassinate Trump TWICE during the campaign last year. TWICE.

Democrats call for Trump’s assassination daily on social media. Can you imagine the outrage if a single white person called for Kamala’s assassination?

A Democrat lunatic burns down the Pennsylvania Governor's mansion while the governor and his family were home. Democrats ignore the incident, even though the governor is a Democrat.

Hamas Terror Sympathizers and ANTIFA on university campuses across the country routinely assault Jewish students and conservatives.

A young couple was gunned down and murdered in cold blood by a radical Democrat in Washington DC. The murderer? A radical Democrat who hates Israel and Jews.

ANTIFA attacked a peaceful Christian gathering in Seattle - TWICE. More than 30 ANTIFA freaks were arrested, and the woke Democrat mayor blamed the Christian group and Trump. Extensive video evidence shows that ANTIFA was the violent group. No Christians were arrested.

An illegal alien terrorist in Boulder, CO, firesbombs a peaceful gathering of Jews and Israel supporters. Boulder’s mayor has been openly anti-semitic. Police have refused to call it a terrorist attack because “the motive wasn’t clear.” Are you fucking kidding me?

If you wear a red hat in a restaurant, there’s an 80% chance some woketard woman with TDS will assault you.

Tesla owners are routinely assaulted, and their cars are vandalized daily. Democrats support this.

An instructor and staff employee at Washington State University assaulted a student who left a take-out restaurant. The reason? The student was wearing a red hat and was minding his own business. All caught on camera.