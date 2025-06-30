BH’s Substack

BH’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karloff's avatar
Karloff
6d

I'm glad this didn't come this morning when I was drinking hot coffee. I'm pretty sure I would have burned myself. Have you noticed that liberals are incapable of making memes. And I'm talking about funny memes, which are the only true memes. They can't make them for two reasons. Number one, they don't understand humor. Number two, they don't know what words mean. I don't think there is a cure for this condition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
6d

Memes are the new truth-bringer. Democraps wouldn't cry so loud if they weren't true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 BH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture