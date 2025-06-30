So many updates from the last few weeks. Democrats are beside themselves from their extensive losses. They can’t sustain riots since their NGO money has dried up. The Supreme Court obliterated Democrats’ judicial tyranny and restored parental rights in government school education. Of everything going on in June, I am most encouraged by the SCOTUS decisions to uphold the constitutional separation of powers. I also greatly enjoyed how Justice Jackson was bitch slapped by Justice Barrett. It’s simple, really, for Democrats. If they want to control policy decisions, they need to win elections. District court judges can’t usurp the constitutional authority of the Executive.

Pride month was a total flop except in cities where sexual deviance is the norm. Companies are dropping their support for tranny gay sex ideology faster than they did with BLM. Do whatever you want in your own home. Don’t shove your ass sex in my face or my kids.

Trump found a way to appease Israel and the neocons with an incredible bombing mission on Iran. I support how the military carried out the mission with supreme excellence. (The OpSec was amazing, thanks to the lack of Democrat leaks.) But the push for “regime change” remains. Trump even tweeted about it less than 48 hours after the successful bomb run. I refuse to support “regime change” or to be drawn into Israel’s war. America First.

ICE is capturing and deporting illegal alien criminals at a high rate. Protesters try to disrupt these arrests but generally fail. The ICE protests are like the riots. They fail because the NGO money has dried up. No money, no Democrat violence, except in some pockets in California. It’s amazing to me how Democrats are committed to illegal aliens more than Americans.

NYC is on the cusp of electing a Muslim terrorist communist for mayor. It’s interesting to see that the people who support him the most are left-wing white women, as usual. Women and low-T men are most susceptible to the Woke Mind Virus.

The Big Beautiful Bill grinds through Congress. The tax cut is good. But the rest of the spending is bullshit. I’m hopeful the Medicare/Medicaid provisions will provide real reform while eliminating 1.4 million illegal aliens from getting benefits. However, I don’t think anything changes, and the debt will continue to climb. We can’t even cut to pre-Covid spending levels. The Uniparty is strong.

Here are some memes I’ve stolen from numerous sources. As I get more followers, more left-wing purple-haired people find me and get offended. Their only retort is that I’m “racist” and “orange man bad” and so on. I endeavor to offend as many people as possible. If you have any questions, please do not feel free to contact me.

Truly Up Yours,

BH



