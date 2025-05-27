The spending bill is working its way through Congress. It’s still a garbage bill and does nothing to reduce the deficit or cut waste. There’s still a swirl from how Democrats and the media covered up Biden’s dementia and senility. Judges continue their lawfare against the Trump Administration. Harvard has chosen a fight they can’t win. Legally, they’re hosed. Their tax-exempt status and those of other elite universities are at risk. Illegal aliens are getting deported en masse. Judges are desperate to get the illegal aliens back in the US. It’s the Twilight Zone. Woketards have tried to commemorate the death of wife-beater, drug-dealer, and felon George Floyd. No one gives a shit about that loser.

I have stolen a new batch of memes from a variety of reputable sources. It’ll be a sad day when the radical left burns itself to the ground. There won’t be anything left to meme.

Editor’s Note: If I offend you, I don’t care.

Truly Up Yours,

BH