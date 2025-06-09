The Democrats 2025 Summer of Love has started off with full force in L.A. Several NGOs and paid protest organizer groups are heavily involved. Remember, Democrats say that no one is above the law, except illegal aliens.

It’s time to remember the 1992 L.A. Rodney King riots. The National Guard was called in, and they used deadly force on numerous occasions. Black rioters pulled a white truck driver from his rig and nearly killed him, while a TV helicopter recorded the entire scene. I remember watching that unfold on TV and feeling shock and horror. And let’s remember the legendary Rooftop Koreans who exercised their 2a rights to shoot rioters who threatened their stores and lives. Good times.

Democrats continue to show their unwavering support for illegal aliens in so many ways. Democrats want illegal aliens to receive free healthcare insurance, free college tuition, free housing, free cell phones, and free food. Why? Because Democrats allow illegal aliens to vote. This is a fact.

The good news is that President Trump remembers the 2020 BLM riots, and he has a new playbook. No more pandering to the Democrats. The hammer is dropping. Pedro and Maria are getting deported. Violent rioters will be prosecuted under federal law. Karen Bass shows her true Cuban Communist style by supporting the riots. Remember, she allowed the LA fires to burn uncontrolled. And she’s blocking the rebuilding of homes. Gavin Newsom continues to show his woke incompetence. He can try to run for president in 2028, but his California track record has sealed his fate.

I have stolen a new batch of memes to commemorate the latest events. I hit several topics, but focus mostly on the Democrats’ riots. I recently entered the headspace of several woke nutjobs with my memes. They were deeply triggered by the meme series, which brings me great joy. I am continually amazed at how easy it is to offend left-wing nutjobs with memes. I will endeavor to continue the fight. Remember, if I hurt your feelings or offend you, I don’t fucking care.



Truly up yours,

BH











