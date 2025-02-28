The Trump Administration continues to drive hard in its First 100 Days. A common theme I have commented on repeatedly is the pace and intensity. I haven’t seen anything like it in my lifetime. Democrats and progressive communists continue to hyperventilate while defending the bureaucracy. Democrats are insistent that reckless spending must continue. Their only defense is that Trump is a dictator. Yawn - it’s boring and inaccurate. Democrats are trying to find some footing. They are mad that Elon Musk has asked bureaucrats for five things they worked on over a previous week. How dare they be held accountable! This is literally like North Korea! Another Democrat message tactic is falsely claiming that Republicans want to cut Medicaid. Weak sauce. It all stinks of pure desperation. Activist judges continue to make unconstitutional rulings against Trump’s Executive Orders. I maintain my prediction that these lower courts have exceeded their authority and the Supreme Court will ultimately overrule them. Leftists are desperately trying to manufacture a new pandemic panic over measles. This is a weak attempt to attack anti-vaxxers or those who don’t blindly trust the pharma mafia.

The Intelligence Apparatus was exposed as a cadre of sexual deviants and tranny groomers. DNI Gabbard used the development as cause to purge over 100 tranny freaks and eliminate their security clearances. More will come, I’m sure. Finally, there’s the debacle of the Epstein Files. Pam Bondi got over her skis on this one and released files that were already in the public domain. I’m not as spun up on this as many are who call for Bondi to resign like fucking idiots. They need to look at the long game. Even though the “release” was a big nothing burger, it exposes deep state FBI corruption with the SDNY FBI office. This is good. I trust Bondi and Patel who have only been at their posts for two weeks or less. This is a long game, folks. Let’s play it.

As usual, I will commemorate recent events with memes I steal from many other sources. One note: I have received several recent comments from prior meme posts where leftists are deeply offended by my posts. This is good. I want to offend every single one of those fuckheads. And I will continue to do so!