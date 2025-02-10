MAGA Memes - DOGE Derangement Edition
Memes are based on actual events. This is why Democrats want them censored.
The Democrat meltdown over DOGE is glorious. Democrats are afraid of losing their corrupt sources of money through USAID and other agencies. It’s a terrible messaging platform to rely on when the US is nearly $40 TRILLION in unsustainable debt. Democrats just don’t care about cutting spending or fiscal accountability. They didn’t pay attention during the election. Let’s commemorate the first 3 weeks of Trump’s second term with some great memes.
