Democrats continue their emotional meltdowns as the Trump Administration forges ahead with everything they promised. The uniparty budget Continuing Resolution is moving forward in Congress as nothing changes with spending. Deportations are well underway, and the hope is that the numbers will go higher. The preliminary Russia-Ukraine peace talks are moving, but Zelenskyy and Putin go through their gyrations and posturing. Ukraine is toast. Europe’s initial promises to defend Ukraine were all lies and bluster. Communist judges are releasing unconstitutional rulings against Trump‘s Executive Orders. This was to be expected. But several of the rulings are brazen in their disregard for Article II. One judge rules that the law firm Perkins Coie could not have its security clearance revoked. WTF? Another judge ruled all DOGE employees must be doxxed with their identities made public. Yet another judge ruled that all federal employees fired during their probationary period must be rehired. It’s complete insanity. Soros-funded domestic terror organizations are targeting Tesla dealerships with arson and vandalism. And radical Democrats are shrieking about the deportation of a Columbia University student who is a terrorist. The left wingers claim the terrorist has free speech and can’t be deported. He can say whatever he wants. But the conditions of his student visa and green card remain. Anyone who supports or promotes a terrorist organization is subject to deportation. This is accepted law. It’s an immigration issue, not a free speech issue. And he can eat a nice greasy pork sandwich served on a dirty ash tray during his flight back to Syria.

Here’s another batch of memes I stole from others. Woke white women and their beta male counterparts still get offended by memes. They try to argue with me about anything that hurts their feelings. They never learn. I just don’t give a flying fuck about any of them or their feelings. And they hate the truth.