Too many people are spun up on the Epstein list. Sure, it’ll be nice to identify billionaires or whatever else we think. But calling for Bondi’s resignation is fucking stupid when she’s been in office for 2 ½ weeks. I see lamentations that she’s spending too much time on Fox interviews, blah blah blah. Give me a fucking break. It’s easy to criticize from the cheap seats.

Democrats have no identity and no platform. They are the party of narcissistic hood rats and race-baiters who only care about making rap dance videos in the halls of Congress. Their behavior during Trump’s address was an embarrassment. They continue to double down on tranny grooming and protecting the bureaucracy. Mid-terms could be a Dem bloodbath if the GOP can find winning candidates. Senator Fetterman can never be trusted, regardless of his occasional bouts of common sense. His votes don’t back up his rhetoric.

Democrat women are insane. More often than not, they have the emotional outbursts and quickly lose composure in heated situations. (Some GOP women do as well.) It’s embarrassing. The worst part is that they are truly dumb and terrible leaders. They don’t know anything about leadership or governing. Yes, I’m picking on women. But when I look at local and state governments, the ones with the worst problems are largely led by Democrat women. They got a hall pass after MeToo but I’m sick of it.

As predicted, Biden’s judges are all activists who ignore the Constitution—time for impeachments.

Justice Amy showed her colors ruling against Trump this week to allow district courts to determine executive foreign policy. There are numerous constitutional problems with this. Speculation is that Justice Amy was deeply scarred by the Biden era protests that threatened the lives of SCOTUS justices, and included an assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh. She may be trying to take heat off her family to protect them. If true, she is compromised and must resign.

Zelenskyy is a fraud. All he wants is war because that means he gets more money. Trump is slowly isolating Zelenskyy by freezing aid and prohibiting the UK from sharing intelligence. Democrats want war.

Trump needs to focus on other elements of the economy beyond tariffs. Tariffs won’t stimulate the job market. Right now we need job growth. During the Biden Era, the largest employer by orders of magnitude was the government. Foreigners landed more jobs than Americans by nearly 9:1. These are the FACTS reported by BLS. We need job growth for Americans and we need it now. Forget your fucking Epstein bullshit. This is what’s important.

Europe is lost and in turmoil. The EU experiment is a resounding failure economically, socially, and militarily. I am pleased with this because I’m sick and tired of Euro Trash arrogance towards the US. They love our fucking money but attack when they can’t compete. Losers.

Here’s another collection of memes I have stolen from all over. Democrat readers still get triggered, which is the goal because that means they’re getting educated. They offer paragraphs of comments like how Trump is ‘Literally Hitler’ and other silliness. They usually retreat after their emotional outburst. Enjoy.