So much drama! President Trump passed through his First 100 Days in office. Securing the border has been his top accomplishment by far. Remember when Biden and his Democrat loser friends said they needed a new bill to secure the border? Good times.

Activist judges continue to overstep their constitutional authority by ruling on everything Trump does. The Founders are turning in their graves as these district judges are clearly encroaching on Article II. The good news is the US Marshals arrested an activist judge who illegally harbored a violent illegal alien criminal. She is fat, ugly, and dumb. Her walk of shame was glorious.

CNN interviewed a Mexican cartel terrorist and asked about their opinion of Trump. It didn’t go as planned for CNN. And who gives a shit what the cartels think?

The Democrats are in total disarray as they have been since November. They have no platform, message, or leader. They are reacting to everything Trump does, and they behave like spoiled teenage high school girls whose parents never said no. Democrats are comitted to the following platform - illegal aliens must vote, defunding the police, and tranny surgeries for children. They also want to continue the war in Ukraine. Other than that, Democrats have no viable platform. They’re existence is based on Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The media proclaimed economic doom in April. But the stock market stabilized and grew. Supply chains are fine. China is losing badly. And that’s a glorious thing. Millions of their workers are striking and protesting. Many countries are negotiating trade deals. The first trade deal should break the ice with a flood of more to follow. China can go to hell and suffer. China flooded our country with fentanyl for 15 years, and they can burn in hell for all I care. I’m fine with the time it takes to retool the US to perform manufacturing functions.

MAHA is making progress in key areas. It’s clear to me that RFK Jr. is walking through a deadly political minefield regarding vaccines. I expect he is lining up irrefutable scientific evidence to rebuild our program that keeps our children safe. He is being methodical. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has taken over the NIH and is chipping away at the pharma death grip. I am hopeful they will continue to make big improvements for our country’s health.

I have stolen memes from across the interwebs to commemorate our progress. I also want to celebrate that Kamala Harris will never have her first 100 Days as president. And I hope that hurts the feelings of every woketard in the universe.

