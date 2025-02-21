We are seeing radical action every day. The Trump Administration continues implementing policy decisions at a blistering pace. Democrats and the corrupt media can’t keep up. As usual, the main counterpoints are weak and they fall back to things like “literally a Nazi” “transwomen are women” “threats to democracy” and other tired tropes. The fact is Democrats are on their heels. They can’t risk defending the corrupt bureaucracy that wasted TRILLIONS of taxpayer money. But Democrats can’t help themselves and rush to defend unlimited federal spending. It’s a terrible look. This is problematic because the balance of power is important. Right now, the Democrats are incompetent because they can’t keep up with Trump’s pace. In other great news, Trump’s main cabinet picks have been confirmed by the Senate. This is a dream team of agency heads. What’s ironic is two of them - Gabbard and Kennedy - were Democrats. The Democrats left their best, and now they’re paying the price. As usual, Democrats in blue states are sticking to the same terrible policies, mostly focused on tranny grooming in schools, tranny surgeries for kids, and paying billions for illegal aliens. Oh, these state Democrats are looking for ways to dramatically increase taxes, too.

Democrats are just losers. And I’m taking great pleasure kicking them in the teeth every single day. Let’s commemorate the situation with some great memes.