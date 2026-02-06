The insurrection and riots in Minneapolis have revealed a new class of radical leftists. And they are deadly. These are the people we count on to deliver healthcare services in hospitals, clinics, and doctors’ offices across the country. Who are these deadly people? Nurses.

Over the last month, radical nurses have exposed themselves on social media and during riots with ridiculous diatribes about how they will inject ICE agents and Republicans with paralyzing drugs or refuse treatment. Many have stated they hope people will die. Others use social media to shame fellow nurses who support ICE. If your religious, racial, and political beliefs don’t align with those of these radical nurses, they will harm you, or worse. Don’t take my word for it. This is what they say they will do.

Before we show some of these deadly nurses, let’s review the ANA Code of Ethics and Pledges that nurses and nursing school graduates are asked to state and follow.

The ANA Code of Ethics for Nurses

The ANA Code of Ethics for Nurses is the definitive “moral compass” for the nursing profession in the United States. Unlike the Nightingale Pledge, which is a short promise of character, the Code is a structured framework that outlines the non-negotiable ethical obligations of every nurse, regardless of their role or setting.

The ANA Code of Ethics for Nurses is organized into nine provisions, historically and conceptually grouped into three sections.

Unfortunately, the ANA Code of Ethics has a specific provision that calls for “social justice” in health policy. Even so, harm and murder do not qualify as legitimate social justice or healthcare practices.

Group 1: Fundamental Values and Commitments (Provisions 1–3)

This section defines the core values of the nurse-patient relationship.

Provision 1 (Respect and Compassion): Practice with respect for the inherent dignity and unique attributes of every person.

Provision 2 (Primary Commitment): The nurse’s primary loyalty is to the patient—whether an individual, family, group, or community.

Provision 3 (Advocacy and Privacy): Promote, advocate for, and protect the rights, health, and safety of the patient.

Group 2: Boundaries of Duties and Loyalty (Provisions 4–6)

This section outlines the nurse’s professional responsibility to themselves and their workplace.

Provision 4 (Authority and Responsibility): The nurse has authority and accountability for nursing practice and must make decisions consistent with providing optimal care.

Provision 5 (Duty to Self): Nurses owe the same duties to themselves as to others, including preserving integrity, maintaining competence, and promoting their own health.

Provision 6 (Ethical Environment): Through collective action, nurses must maintain an ethical work environment that supports safe, quality healthcare.

Group 3: Duties Beyond Individual Patient Care (Provisions 7–9)

This section focuses on the profession’s broader impact on society and global health.

Provision 7 (Professional Advancement): Advance the profession through research, scholarly inquiry, and the development of nursing and health policy.

Provision 8 (Collaboration for Health): Collaborate with other healthcare professionals and the public to protect human rights and reduce health disparities.

Provision 9 (Social Justice): Collectively articulate nursing values and maintain the integrity of the profession while integrating principles of social justice into health policy.

Pledges - Integrity, Non-Maleficence, Patient Advocacy

While there is no single universal nursing oath required by law, the most common pledge nurses take is the Nightingale Pledge. Often described as the nursing equivalent of the Hippocratic Oath, it is typically recited during “pinning ceremonies” at the end of nursing school.

Primary Pledges

Original Nightingale Pledge (1893): Composed by Lystra Gretter , this version emphasizes moral “purity,” faithful practice, and loyalty to physicians.

Modernized Nightingale Pledges: Many schools now use updated versions that remove religious language or the phrase “loyalty to physicians” to reflect modern nursing’s professional independence and autonomy.

International Council of Nurses (ICN) Pledge: A globally recognized alternative that focuses on the service of humanity, respect for human rights, and the alleviation of suffering.

Core Nursing Principles

Regardless of the version, these oaths generally commit nurses to:

Beneficence and Non-maleficence: Acting for the patient’s good and avoiding “whatever is deleterious and mischievous”.

Confidentiality: Holding “in confidence all personal matters” committed to their keeping.

Professional Integrity: Maintaining and elevating the standards of the profession.

Patient Advocacy: Prioritizing the welfare of those committed to their care.

Formal Professional Ethics

While the Nightingale Pledge is a symbolic tradition, the actual professional practice of nursing in the U.S. is guided by the ANA Code of Ethics for Nurses, which provides detailed ethical obligations for modern healthcare.

Social Posting Ends Nursing Careers and Exposes Deadly Intent

Libs of TikTok has done a fantastic job exposing these deadly radicals. News media has You can read about how these nurses are losing their jobs and licenses.

Here is a small sampling of the deranged and deadly leftist nurses and how they promise harm and death to their patients.

Radical leftists have destroyed some of the core professions we need for a productive and happy society. They preach violence and anarchy on a daily basis, primarily because they have Trump Derangement Syndrome.

I believe nurses are largely ethical and competent. However, I am concerned that many have been corrupted through woke ideology in nursing schools, unions, and hospitals. We need to hold irresponsible nurses accountable through criminal and civil proceedings. State governments need to revoke licenses for any nurse who shows sociopathic or violent tendencies. They can believe whatever they want and align with any political party. But threatening patients with harm and death is wholly unacceptable.