Kamala Harris has offered no policy platform to sell to the people. At the DNC she focused on abortion and Donald Trump. She has leaked some proposals plagiarized from Trump including not taxing tips and finishing the border wall. Her handlers have also said they will raise taxes for everyone, including taxing unrealized gains on investments and property. She is a typical progressive who feels we can be taxed into prosperity.

So the corporate media is left aimlessly defending and guessing about Kamala with “clues” to policies she will likely implement.

Clues?

And Democrats blindly follow her even though she has no accomplishments but many failures. There’s a reason why she is the most unpopular VP in American history.

Here’s a small collection of how the media is constructing her policy platform.

The hatred towards Donald Trump is so hot that the media gives an incompetent candidate like Kamala Harris a hall pass.