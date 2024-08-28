Kamala Harris has offered no policy platform to sell to the people. At the DNC she focused on abortion and Donald Trump. She has leaked some proposals plagiarized from Trump including not taxing tips and finishing the border wall. Her handlers have also said they will raise taxes for everyone, including taxing unrealized gains on investments and property. She is a typical progressive who feels we can be taxed into prosperity.
So the corporate media is left aimlessly defending and guessing about Kamala with “clues” to policies she will likely implement.
Clues?
And Democrats blindly follow her even though she has no accomplishments but many failures. There’s a reason why she is the most unpopular VP in American history.
Here’s a small collection of how the media is constructing her policy platform.
The hatred towards Donald Trump is so hot that the media gives an incompetent candidate like Kamala Harris a hall pass.
Kamala is like Joe Biden, who as a candidate swore he WAS the democrat party and a moderate. Well that turned out well didn’t it! Don’t believe Kamala Harris or the DNC state media. Psych Op 2024.
She’s running for President but corporate media are content to merely speculate as to what her agenda might be.
This is fucking insane and my only hope is that it seems there is a fair amount of skepticism out there regarding her. Freakin David Axelrod sat there after her interview and said a lot of neutral “we will see how she develops” type things. Not the ringing endorsement he wanted to be able to deliver.
She’s not right. She has no command of the speeches she delivers, she speaks as if she is simultaneously trying to tear the speech down. Clearly her mind shuts off when she is reading the words they assign to her. That’s how we get statements like “220,000,000 Americans died of COVID in the last few months”. If you aren’t thinking about what you are saying then you aren’t delivering a speech you are just reciting words off of a teleprompter.
CNN made 40 minutes worth of the interview disappear and refuses to release the transcript. That is likely tied to David Axelrod being so reluctant to give her a standard political “she commanded the room and erased all doubts” assessment they he wanted to give.
Is it drug/alcohol issues? She talks like a pothead. Not the lingo but she starts on a topic and then starts getting her arms waving and then seems to lose the thread and just speak in gibberish while she tries to find her way back, and usually ends the speech somewhere far away from where she started it, without having said what she set out to say.
