Janine
Aug 31

Kamala is like Joe Biden, who as a candidate swore he WAS the democrat party and a moderate. Well that turned out well didn’t it! Don’t believe Kamala Harris or the DNC state media. Psych Op 2024.

Scott
Aug 30

She’s running for President but corporate media are content to merely speculate as to what her agenda might be.

This is fucking insane and my only hope is that it seems there is a fair amount of skepticism out there regarding her. Freakin David Axelrod sat there after her interview and said a lot of neutral “we will see how she develops” type things. Not the ringing endorsement he wanted to be able to deliver.

She’s not right. She has no command of the speeches she delivers, she speaks as if she is simultaneously trying to tear the speech down. Clearly her mind shuts off when she is reading the words they assign to her. That’s how we get statements like “220,000,000 Americans died of COVID in the last few months”. If you aren’t thinking about what you are saying then you aren’t delivering a speech you are just reciting words off of a teleprompter.

CNN made 40 minutes worth of the interview disappear and refuses to release the transcript. That is likely tied to David Axelrod being so reluctant to give her a standard political “she commanded the room and erased all doubts” assessment they he wanted to give.

Is it drug/alcohol issues? She talks like a pothead. Not the lingo but she starts on a topic and then starts getting her arms waving and then seems to lose the thread and just speak in gibberish while she tries to find her way back, and usually ends the speech somewhere far away from where she started it, without having said what she set out to say.

