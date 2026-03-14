BH’s Substack

BH’s Substack

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
Mar 14

Judge Van Dyke should be the replacement for Katania Brown Jackson ( who was Illegally elevated to the SJC ) His epic dissent is a social + moral rebuke of the insanity that has not just gripped the state of Washington but. Much of America + not to mention the blowhards in the HALLS OF CONGRESS ! It’s good to know there is at least one Jurist of GOOD MORAL CHARACTER in the 9th Circuit !

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Dennis Wilson's avatar
Dennis Wilson
Mar 14

I’m getting closer and closer to leaving this State (Washington). I don’t know how much more of this insanity I can take. Is there anywhere I can go???

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