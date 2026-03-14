Washington State has the most aggressive transgender indoctrination laws in the country. The state requires parents to “affirm” their children’s fantasies about changing their sex and pronouns. If parents don’t oblige, the state will take the child away in the dark of night. This isn’t hyperbole; it’s happened. the state also requires that men be allowed into female locker rooms and bathrooms in order to pursue their sexual fantasies. Let’s look at the case of Olympus Spa.

Olympus Spa is a Christian-owned Women-only Nude Spa in Washington. A tranny freak man decided to pursue his sexual fantasies by pretending to be a woman while swinging his schlong around the spa. The state claims the man is a “pre-operative” tranny and therefore subject to anti-discrimination laws. (Separate discussion: I wonder how the court would have ruled if the spa owners were Muslim.)

Courts ruled against the spa owners and said they must accommodate the tranny. The owners appealed to the Ninth Circuit, which denied rehearing “en banc” Olympus Spa vs. Armstrong.

Judge Van Dyke’s Epic Dissent - “This is a case about swinging dicks”

Judge Van Dyke wrote his dissent with brutally based language that highlights the insanity of tranny ideology. His activist judge colleagues were offended by his dissent. To me it doesn’t lack decorum. It’s a masterful takedown on the insanity of tranny ideology.

“This is a case about swinging dicks. The Christian owners of Olympic Spa - a traditional Korean, women-only, nude spa - understandably don’t want them in their spa. Their female employees and female clients don’t want them in their spa either. But Washington State insists on them. And now so does the Ninth Circuit. You may think that swinging dicks shouldn’t appear in a judicial opinion. You’re not wrong. But as much as you might understandably be shocked and displeased to merely encounter that phrase in this opinion, I hope we all can agree that it is far more jarring for the unsuspecting and exposed women at Olympus Spa - some as young as thirteen - to be visually assaulted by the real thing. Sometimes, it feels like the supposed adults in the room have collectively lost their minds. Woke regulators and complicit judges seem entirely willing, even eager, to ignore the consequences that their Frankenstein social experiments impose on real women and young girls.”

The full document is found here.

Fear not, tranny groomers! You can still swing your dicks around girls’ locker rooms in Washington State.