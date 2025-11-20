ICE recently began a major deportation operation in Charlotte, North Carolina. This week verified news reports stated that over 30,000 illegal alien students have skipped school while ICE is in action. That is over 21% of the Charlotte school system’s enrollment. The burden this places on the government school system is overwhelming. More resources need to be dedicated to kids who can’t speak English and, frankly, don’t want to learn or assimilate. This impacts our children. Teachers are overwhelmed and have to focus on teaching to the lowest common denominator.

We can thank the Supreme Court for this with their 1982 decision on Plyer vs. Doe. But first, I want to cover my own experience.

My Experience

I was in grade school in the 1970s. I was directly impacted by the federal school bus requirements that sent middle-class white kids like me to poor neighborhood schools. This was the 1970s version of DEI in government schools. Kids in my suburban neighborhood were sent to a poor neighborhood grade school that was attended mainly by Mexicans. I learned how to cuss in Spanish in 5th grade, and I had to learn how to stand up for myself. The kids on the north side of town were tough. I was a pretty mouthy kid, and I got myself into trouble by being a smartass. One important street lesson I learned was to only fight a Mexican kid when he was alone, or else 43 of his friends and cousins would jump you. And they had no problem waiting 8 months before getting revenge. It’s why I always scan crowds and look behind me, anywhere I’m walking, even to this day. Anyone who thinks this is racist can kindly fuck off.

There are 1,000 times more kids today who have to deal with the same crap I did growing up. But it’s way more dangerous today, and the quality of the government schools' education sucks. Let’s look at how illegal aliens invaded our government education system.

Plyer vs Doe - Opening the Illegal Alien Floodgates

Case Background



In 1975, Texas revised its education laws to withhold state funds from local school districts for educating children who were not “legally admitted” to the United States and to authorize districts to deny them enrollment. A class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of Mexican-origin undocumented children in Tyler, Texas. The case reached the Supreme Court as Plyler v. Doe, 457 U.S. 202 (1982). Holding with a 5–4 decision, opinion by Justice Brennan.

Undocumented children are “persons” under the Fourteenth Amendment and entitled to equal protection of the laws.

Education is not a “fundamental right,” so strict scrutiny did not apply. However, the Court applied heightened rational-basis scrutiny because the law imposed a “lifetime hardship on a discrete class of children not accountable for their disabling status.”

Texas failed to show that denying education to undocumented children substantially furthered a legitimate state interest (preserving fiscal resources or deterring illegal immigration).

Result: The Texas law was struck down. States may not deny children free K–12 public education based solely on immigration status.

The ruling has never been overruled and remains a binding precedent.

Massive Fiscal Burden on States and Localities

Our government schools have faced monumental barriers in delivering quality education. Supporting illegal aliens is one of the top issues. Here are the implications:

Educating illegal alien students costs states and school districts billions annually, with zero federal reimbursement for this specific mandate.

Heritage Foundation (2010s–2020s estimates): $50–80 billion per year nationwide when including children of both illegal and legal immigrants who qualify under Plyler. FAIR (Federation for American Immigration Reform, 2023–2025 figures) estimates $28–$44 billion annually for illegal alien children and U.S.-born children of illegal alien parents combined.

California alone spends ≈$20–$25 billion per year (roughly 25–30% of its K–12 budget in high-immigration periods) on students affected by Plyler. Texas spends $10–$12 billion. These are unfunded mandates imposed by the Court.

Incentive for Continued Illegal Immigration Migrant families and smugglers regularly cite Plyler as a key “pull factor.” Free education, healthcare for children (via emergency Medicaid), and other benefits make the U.S. settlement more attractive than in countries that deny schooling to illegal migrants. Post-1982, illegal immigration surged; the undocumented population grew from ~2–3 million in 1982 to peaks of 12–13 million in 2007 and again in 2022–2025. Many analysts (CIS, Heritage, FAIR) directly link Plyler to family-unit migration because parents know their children will be educated.

Strain on Public Schools and Educational Quality Rapid enrollment surges in high-immigration areas caused overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and the need for expensive English-language programs. Schools in border states and sanctuary cities routinely report 30–50%+ of students being English learners, the vast majority tied to illegal immigration. This diverts resources from citizen students and is associated with lower average test scores and graduation rates in affected districts (e.g., Los Angeles USD, Houston ISD, Dallas ISD). Teachers and administrators in these districts consistently rank illegal-immigration-driven enrollment as one of their top budgetary and instructional challenges.

Political and Legal Distortion The decision is seen by originalists and many conservatives as judicial legislation: the Court effectively created a new entitlement that Congress never passed Congress and that Congress has repeatedly refused to fund or modify. It ties the hands of states on immigration enforcement in one of the most costly areas (education) while the federal government retains plenary power but refuses to secure the border. Multiple attempts to overturn or limit Plyler via legislation (e.g., 1996 IIRIRA, various 2000s–2020s bills) or new litigation have failed, largely because the precedent is considered settled.

Long-Term Demographic and Cultural Effects By educating generations of undocumented and anchor-baby children, Plyler has contributed to permanent demographic transformation in many states without voter or legislative approval. Critics argue it rewards and perpetuates illegal presence: educated children are more likely to remain, bring family members, and eventually benefit from future amnesties (1986, potential future ones).



Plyler v. Doe achieved a progressive goal of providing illegal aliens with access to government education. This came at the enormous price of transferring tens of billions in annual costs to American taxpayers, incentivizing further illegal immigration, degrading school quality in many districts, and creating a policy that no elected branch has been willing to fully fund or reverse. Forty-three years later, it remains one of the most financially burdensome and politically divisive Supreme Court decisions in modern history.

It’s time to overturn Plyer vs. Doe - No more free rides for illegal aliens.