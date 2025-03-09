Jasmine Crockett took office January 2023 as US Congressional Representative for the 30th District in Texas. When she took office, she had over $40,000 in student loan debt. She was raised in a wealthy family going to private schools. She is NOT a hoodrat, even though she likes to behave like a TikTok influencer dancing like a rap video whore in the halls of the Capitol. Her salary is $174,000.

All Details Captured via @Ariel on X. Until further investigation and verification, these details are “allegedly” true. They are compelling and worthy of further investigation.

“Since January 2023, Crockett’s been a silent partner in a D.C. lobbying scheme run by “Capstone Strategies,” the same firm tied to Epstein’s financial trails. She funnels insider intel committee briefings on housing and infrastructure to clients like Big Pharma and real estate giants. On March 14, 2023, she met a Pfizer VP at a Georgetown steakhouse, pocketing $250,000 in cash for tipping them on a $1.2 billion NIH grant leak. The townhouse? Bought June 2023, title traced to a shell LLC (“JLC Holdings”) funded by that payoff.

Extortion Of Corporate Donors

Crockett leveraged her House Oversight Committee seat to shake down donors. In November 2023, she threatened a Dallas-based oil exec with a “public ethics probe” unless he wired $800,000 to her personal account (routing number ending 8472). The exec complied on December 1, 2023, funds laundered through a Cayman account and funneled into the $1.5 million loft purchase, closed January 2024. Her Oversight grilling of oil CEOs on March 6, 2024, was a front half the room owed her silence money.

Trafficking Kickbacks

Crockett is tied to the D.C. tunnel network. Specifically, the Rayburn House Office Building. Since April 2023, she’s taken a 10% cut ($1.2 million annually) from trafficking profits, brokered by a House aide (initials T.R.) who moves minors for elite clients. On July 9, 2023, she signed off on a ledger entry approving $300,000 for a “consulting fee,” which funded the $1.5 million lakefront cabin in Michigan, titled under her cousin’s name to dodge scrutiny. The cabin’s deed, filed August 2023, lists a $50,000 down payment cash from that kickback.

Her Fake NGO Grift

In February 2024, Crockett launched a “civil rights foundation,” “Justice for All TX,” raising $2.5 million from corporate sponsors (e.g., AT&T, $500k) under the guise of voter protection. The funds vanished $1.8 million went to her personal accounts by March 10, 2024, laundered through a Dallas car dealership she part-owns. The rest bought luxury goods, Rolexes, and furs shipped to her loft address, intercepted by a private courier on March 15, 2024.

Crockett’s $9 million isn’t luck or savings, it’s blood money. Her America First Media gig is a cover; the $174,000 salary is a pittance compared to the $5.5 million in illicit gains since 2023. Her properties are trophies of corruption, each tied to a dirty deal. She’s not alone; aides and fixers (e.g., T.R., a 34-year-old staffer with a $200k watch) handle the logistics, but she’s the ringleader.”

Corruption is the most likely reason for her rapid wealth accumulation. She’s not the only one and I’m confident there are Republicans who are guilty of the same. They all need to get investigated and prosecuted.