I am passionate about finding the stories behind data. It’s a big part of what I do professionally and I’m good at it. I read today’s jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and found important stories that the media won’t tell you.

I’m not trusting the BLS numbers for August after they revised their survey for the prior 12 months down by 818,000 jobs. (NOTE: that’s a big fucking miss where entire departments would get fired if this happened at a publicly traded company.) The BLS has no accountability to tell the truth or focus on accuracy. Regardless, here’s my take.

Monthly new jobs miss by 12%. First, the target for August was 160,000 new jobs. 142,000 new jobs were reported. The left-wing media will say this is “solid” jobs growth because they are covering for Biden-Harris. 160,000 is not an impressive goal to begin with. I can’t get excited about 142,000. 800,000 more people were unemployed in August 2024 compared to August 2023. August 2024 unemployed people reached 7.1 million people. This is 12% higher than August 2023 which was 6.3 million people. 4.8 million people are working part-time jobs because they can’t find full-time work. This has been a consistent pattern for the last 12 months. This is the statistic I have followed closely this year. Americans are not finding full time jobs. They have to work multiple part time jobs. This is the core of the Biden-Harris economy. Construction added 34,000 jobs in August. Healthcare added half the average monthly jobs in August with 31,000. Healthcare added 60,000 jobs per month over the last 12 months. August was a massive drop. 24,000 manufacturing jobs lost in August. Manufacturing jobs growth has remained flat for the last 12 months. Not good. And raising corporate taxes won’t help. Government added 24,000 jobs in August. Not a high monthly total compared to some prior months. But it’s still sad to see the number of government jobs added versus private sector. Illegal Aliens are counted in the monthly BLS survey. This disgusts me. Immigrants (legal and illegal) make up 18% of the US workforce.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have destroyed the economy. They squandered the Covid recovery. Jobs growth is anemic, at best. When wages are stagnant and inflation is still too high, Americans are stuck. This is Bidenomics.