Frank Lee
Dec 11

This is a ubiquitous problem with all aid money flowing from government coffers. The money is not being spent 100% for the mission, and much of it is being directed/skimmed to support activities not in the interest of the American taxpayers... or only in the interest of a select few. This is especially true for foreign aid, but even domestic government grants to NGOs suffer the same. I believe that Democrats tend to be the cohort of people that benefit from the skimming, and that explains why they vote as a collective against any cuts to spending that is clearly compromised. That is why they are militant in their opposition to DOGE.

Republicans? I cannot wrap my head around their opposition to common sense reductions in corrupt aid spending. Either they too are on the take, or else they actually believe that some amount of skimming fraud is inevitable (unfixable in the scheme of things) and we should not throw the baby out with the bath water because of it.

Assuming this latter explanation to maintain some view of virtue for Republicans, it really gets to the core of the problem with our national legislature failing to be good stewards of our tax money. Spending it like it grows on trees and willing to keep jacking up our national debt to do so. It might just be an ego thing for these politicians... failing to admit that they and their predecessors have spent the US into a fiscal hole where we can no longer afford the old games to buy international friends.

Karloff
Dec 11

How could this possibly happen? Could it be proof of the existence of a uniparty?

