The United States sends $40 million in cash to the Taliban every week. This was exposed initially on the Shawn Ryan Show by former CIA targeter Sarah Adams.

A bill has been sitting in Congress to stop this funding. But leftist bureaucrats and Neocon Republicans are intentionally obstructing this bill from passing.

Sarah Adams, a former CIA targeting officer, first revealed details of U.S. funding to the Taliban during her appearance on The Shawn Ryan Show, episode #116, which aired on June 10, 2024. In the episode, starting around the 2:07 mark, she described how American taxpayer dollars are inadvertently - and in some cases directly - flowing to the Taliban regime through various aid mechanisms, enabling their military operations, terrorist affiliations, and suppression of Afghan allies. Adams emphasized that this funding violates U.S. laws against supporting designated terrorists and undermines counterterrorism efforts.

Key Details Discussed

Adams outlined the scale, distribution, and misuse of these funds based on her open-source intelligence analysis and access to classified insights during her CIA tenure. Here’s a summary:

Amounts and Delivery Methods: The U.S. delivers $43–87 million in cash weekly via airplane flights into Afghanistan, primarily labeled as humanitarian aid through the Afghanistan International Bank. Of the approximately $40 million allocated weekly for humanitarian purposes, about 70% ($28 million) is diverted to Taliban military causes. An additional $3.5 billion from Afghanistan’s frozen central bank reserves is held in a Swiss account managed by U.S., Swiss, and Afghan officials, which has generated over $180 million in interest - funds that remain under Taliban influence. Specific stipends and allocations include payments to families of Taliban “martyrs” who died attacking U.S. forces, as well as undisclosed “ISIS dollars” from classified annexes of the 2020 Doha Agreement intended for counter-ISIS efforts but misallocated.

Mechanisms of Diversion: The Taliban infiltrates non-governmental organizations (NGOs) by placing representatives on their boards, effectively gutting legitimate aid groups and replacing them with Taliban-affiliated entities to siphon funds. Cash is distributed directly to high-level Taliban figures and agencies, including: Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund (a designated terrorist with ties to Pakistan). Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (involved in Iran-Al Qaeda dealings that breach the Doha Agreement). The General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), led by Abdul Haq Wasiq, which holds American hostages. The Ministry of Interior, headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, who oversees fake passport production for Al-Qaeda operatives. Personal residences and offices of leaders like Haqqani (linked to over 1,500 suicide bombings) and Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. The Al-Qaeda military commission under Sayf al-Adl. These funds also support 30 Al-Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan and facilitate the production of fraudulent travel documents for global terrorist deployments.

Implications and Broader Context: The funding bolsters the Taliban’s resurgence, including their support for groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and infiltration of Al-Qaeda networks in Africa (e.g., AQIM). It enables attacks on the U.S. homeland by sustaining external operations, such as those tied to the 2012 Benghazi attacks. It perpetuates human rights abuses, including the use of U.S.-provided biometrics to target and assassinate over 200,000 former Afghan allies (with 10,000 killed, 30,000 captured, and 12,000 missing). Adams highlighted secret Taliban prisons and the regime’s “apartheid” against women. Despite Doha Agreement provisions barring the Taliban from harboring Al-Qaeda or attacking ISIS, the U.S. has overlooked violations, prioritizing potential diplomatic recognition of the regime over protecting allies. Adams argued this creates a cycle where America funds its own adversaries, calling for an immediate halt to all such aid.



Adams has revisited and expanded on these revelations in subsequent Shawn Ryan appearances, such as episode #149 on December 12, 2024, where she detailed additional streams like $10 million monthly to the Taliban’s Qatar political office (since 2013) and $5 million monthly diverted to Al-Qaeda camps. Still, the core exposure began in episode #116. Her discussions underscore systemic intelligence failures and congressional inaction, urging greater scrutiny of U.S. foreign aid policies.

Developments in the US Senate on Stopping Funding to the Taliban

Efforts in the US Senate to halt US taxpayer funding from reaching the Taliban in Afghanistan have centered on the No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act (S. 226), a bipartisan-inspired bill aimed at preventing indirect financial support to the Taliban through foreign aid channels, including UN-managed humanitarian assistance and NGO programs. The legislation requires the State Department to develop a strategy to discourage foreign governments and organizations from providing material or financial support to the Taliban, while mandating congressional reports on entities aiding the group, US cash assistance programs in Afghanistan, and Taliban influence over the Afghan central bank (Da Afghanistan Bank). This addresses concerns that 10-40% of US aid—estimated at $40-45 million per week (over $2 billion annually)—is siphoned by the Taliban through taxes, extortion, or currency auctions on aid deliveries.Key Timeline and Status

January 23, 2025: Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) introduced S. 226 in the Senate, with no initial cosponsors listed. A companion bill, H.R. 260, was introduced in the House by Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN).

January 30, 2025: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) introduced a related measure, the Stop Funding Global Terrorists Act, focused on blocking UN mismanagement that funnels US funds to terrorists, including the Taliban. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) cosponsored it.

February 25, 2025: Sen. Sheehy re-emphasized the bill’s push to block US aid from reaching Taliban-controlled areas.

April 9, 2025: The House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced H.R. 260 along party lines, with Democrats expressing opposition over potential harm to Afghan civilians facing famine.

June 23, 2025: The House passed H.R. 260 by voice vote, sending it to the Senate.

June 24, 2025: H.R. 260 was received in the Senate and referred to the Foreign Relations Committee, where it has remained stalled.

August 13, 2025: A Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) report highlighted a “broken aid system,” documenting how US assistance post-2021 Taliban takeover inadvertently supported the regime through cash programs, totaling billions in diverted funds.

November-December 2025: The bill’s stagnation drew public scrutiny. On November 26, Afghan-American veteran Legend Besim Hoti ( @realLegendAfg ) accused Senate staff of altering the bill to protect Taliban interests. On December 10, Rep. Burchett publicly blamed a Senate staffer for the delay during a Real America’s Voice interview, tying it to ongoing $45 million cash shipments (e.g., a November 2025 delivery under the Trump administration). This sparked Republican backlash, with calls to defund the Taliban amid the US’s $38.4 trillion national debt.

As of December 11, 2025, S. 226 and the Senate version of H.R. 260 remain in the Foreign Relations Committee, chaired by Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID). No floor vote or committee markup has occurred, requiring 60 votes for passage due to Senate rules. Proponents argue the Taliban “will hate us for free,” while critics warn cuts could worsen Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis affecting 15 million people. The Trump administration has continued waivers for aid, but recent shipments have fueled demands for reform.

Details on Tom West - An Unelected Senate Staffer and Taliban Supporter

Tom West, a former State Department official, has become a focal point of controversy over the bill’s delay. (He took his LinkedIn profile page down once his name became public as an obstructionist and Taliban supporter.)

Background: West served as US Special Representative for Afghanistan (2021-2024) under President Biden, leading Doha negotiations with the Taliban post-withdrawal. He facilitated billions in unfrozen Afghan central bank reserves and cash airlifts to stabilize the economy, while engaging the Taliban on counterterrorism (e.g., against ISIS-K). Critics accused him of “whitewashing” Taliban human rights abuses, including calling them “technocrats” and “sincere professionals” in 2022-2023 briefings.

Transition and 2025 Role: West left the envoy post on October 1, 2024, briefly becoming Acting Head of the State Department’s Office of Sanctions Coordination. By early 2025, he joined the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as a Senior Professional Staff Member, advising on South Asia policy—placing him directly on the No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act.

Security Clearance Revocation: In August 2025, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revoked West’s top-secret clearance, citing “cozy relationships with the Taliban” from his envoy days, part of a broader purge of 37 officials linked to the 2021 withdrawal and alleged foreign influence. Despite this, West retained committee access.

Allegations on Funding: Rep. Burchett accused West on December 10, 2025, of single-handedly blocking the bill to preserve aid flows, stating: “We got a fellow over in the Senate... Tom West... Tulsi Gabbard and the Trump administration denied him his security clearance because of his alleged cozy relationship with the Taliban. And so I suspect that’s what’s going on.” Afghan resistance advocates, including Hoti, claim West is editing the bill with a “red pen” to weaken anti-Taliban provisions, viewing the group as a US counterterrorism partner. West has denied the ties as “baseless smears,” but no public rebuttal followed Burchett’s remarks. Tags to Sen. Risch demand his removal from the process.

Senators Who Have Voted Against Ceasing Funding

The bill in question is H.R. 260, the “No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act,” which passed the U.S. House of Representatives by voice vote on June 23, 2025. It requires the State Department to develop strategies and reports to prevent U.S. taxpayer funds from indirectly supporting the Taliban through foreign aid, NGOs, and cash shipments to Afghanistan. As of December 11, 2025, the bill has stalled in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, with no recorded floor vote. Opposition in the Senate has primarily come from Democrats, who argue the bill’s broad language could hinder legitimate humanitarian aid to Afghan civilians (e.g., by overly restricting NGO operations) without effectively targeting the Taliban. Specific opposition stems from the prior Congress (118th), where a similar bill (H.R. 6586) passed the House unanimously but was blocked by Senate Democrats. No individual senator has publicly stated explicit opposition to the 119th Congress version, but the Democratic caucus is broadly viewed as resisting advancement due to concerns over aid impacts. Key figures and context include:

Senator in Opposition

Bob Menendez (former)

D-NJ

As former Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (118th Congress), his leadership contributed to stalling the predecessor bill (H.R. 6586). Democrats under his tenure cited risks to humanitarian efforts. (Menendez resigned in 2024; current dynamics follow similar lines.)

Ben Cardin

D-MD

Current Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; the bill remains unadvanced under his oversight, aligning with Democratic critiques that it targets NGOs performing “good works” more than terrorists.

Jeanne Shaheen

D-NH

Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Near East Subcommittee has expressed concerns in hearings about balancing anti-Taliban measures with Afghan humanitarian needs, echoing party-line resistance.

Chris Coons

D-DE

Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; co-authored amendments in prior sessions to protect NGO funding, viewing strict cuts as counterproductive to U.S. soft power in the region.

No full Senate vote on the No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act or similar measures has occurred as of December 11, 2025, so no senators have formally voted against ceasing funding. The bill’s stall in committee prevents a recorded vote. However:

General Opposition: Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee (e.g., Ranking Member Ben Cardin, D-MD) have voiced concerns, arguing restrictions could exacerbate Afghanistan’s crisis without Taliban accountability. In the House committee markup (April 2025), all Democrats opposed advancing H.R. 260, citing humanitarian risks.

No Specific “No” Votes: Earlier related efforts, like Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) January 2025 proposals, faced informal Democratic holds. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) has been indirectly linked via West’s advisory role under her purview, but no vote ties exist.

Passing the Bill Should Draw Bipartisan Support

