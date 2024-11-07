Democrat Memes - Election Meltdown Edition
Memes are based on actual events. This is why Democrats want them censored.
Trump won the election in a landslide. It wasn’t even close. And we were ready for the steal this time. Democrats couldn’t scheme their way to victory.
The media is going overboard to blame Americans for being racist, uneducated, and confused. The pundits are so angry that they now call Democracy a threat to America.
Kamala was a terrible candidate. Incompetent. A loser. Blame the candidate. She couldn’t win. Deal with it.
Let’s commemorate the victory with some memes.
Gutfeld says Obama is so upset he is considering moving back to Kenya and Michelle is so upset she is considering changing her name back to Mike
I really want to see how they deal with the 81M votes Biden got in 2020, compared to Harris' 66M....15M voters just didn't show up?