Trump won the election in a landslide. It wasn’t even close. And we were ready for the steal this time. Democrats couldn’t scheme their way to victory.

The media is going overboard to blame Americans for being racist, uneducated, and confused. The pundits are so angry that they now call Democracy a threat to America.

Kamala was a terrible candidate. Incompetent. A loser. Blame the candidate. She couldn’t win. Deal with it.

Let’s commemorate the victory with some memes.