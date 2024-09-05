Democrats run 19 of the 20 largest cities in America. That stat alone should tell you everything you need to know about the state of America. But it’s just the starting point. All of the Democrat mayors openly supported Black Lives Matter. All of the Democrat-led cities have been ravaged by crime. All of the Democrat mayors, even Eric Adams with his police background, courted the defund the police mobs. All of the Democrat-led cities went soft on crime by conspiring with Democrat prosecutors on ‘bail reform” and/or not prosecuting violent crimes in the spirit of “restorative justice.” Crime waves continue in all of these cities to this day.

Democrat Cities Aren’t Reporting Crime Rates

The FBI Universal Crime Reporting statistics are INCOMPLETE because Democrat-led cities are not providing statistics. This gives the false impression that crime is declining during the sunset months of the Biden-Harris regime. Crime has not decreased.

In 2022, 31% of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the U.S. failed to report crime data to the FBI's national database after transitioning to a new data collection system, according to the latest statistics from the FBI. Participation has improved since 2021 when almost 40% of the agencies were missing.

Are Your Cities Better Off? Of Course Not

Ask yourself, are your cities better now than 10 years ago? 5 years ago? Of course not. Our largest cities are run by the woke Democrat mob. And there isn’t any “white privilege” with this squad either with the numbers of Black and Hispanic mayors. If you want to see the future that Democrats want for America, look at the mayors of our major cities. They are incompetent. Many are sanctuary cities. Most support violent crime. Many have active ANTIFA chapters preparing for election riots.